‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Get Transformed Into Paper Dolls

Have you ever wanted a Vanna White or Ryan Seacrest doll? Well, now you might have the chance to get one. Recent Wheel of Fortune contestants are being given paper dolls of the hosts to take with them on the trips they won on the game show, and they might be available to Wheel watchers soon.

“Forget flat Stanley, we’ve got Ryan and Vanna dolls! #WheelOfFortune,” the Wheel of Fortune Instagram page posted on January 13.

“So many amazing trips won. We want to be a part of them,” Ryan Seacrest said. “So, we’re giving winners a little something extra.”

“What is that?” Vanna White asked.

“Well, Flyin’ Ryan and Vacation Vanna,” Seacrest replied, holding up paper dolls of himself.

“It’s us!” White replied, holding up the ones of her. “It’s kind of like Flat Stanley. We can go everywhere with you.”

“Yeah, take them along, take pictures. Check out our socials. Follow along,” Seacrest said. He then thanked Collette, who sponsored all of the trip wins on the show this week, and the art department for making the paper dolls.

With Collette Week on Wheel of Fortune from January 12 to January 16, contestants had an even greater opportunity to win trips with extra wedges on the wheel and a trip in every Bonus Round envelope.

White had had actual Vanna White Barbie dolls made of her throughout the years. Although you will ned to shell out some money for those on eBay.

Fans asked if these paper dolls would be available on the WOF online store. “When will these be available on the Wheel online store? TAKE MY MONEY NOW!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Oh, you all actually want one?” the game show page replied.

“This would be a great early birthday gift, just saying,” commented another.

“How do I get one of each?” asked a third.

“We’ll see what we can do,” the WOF page replied.

“I love those! I have to have one,” another fan said.

What do you think of the paper dolls? Let us know in the comments.