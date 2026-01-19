CNN Pundit Blasts Scott Jennings as ‘An Insecure Little Boy’ in Scathing Post

What To Know Julie Roginsky published a scathing Substack post criticizing CNN panelist Scott Jennings for his on-air behavior and accused CNN of damaging its brand by continuing to feature him.

Roginsky argued that Jennings’ conduct—such as interrupting, talking over women, and using performative tactics—undermines substantive debate.

She also accused Jennings of being insecure and manipulative in how he presents himself online, while criticizing CNN for tolerating what she sees as bad-faith theatrics.

CNN regular Julie Roginsky has torn into Scott Jennings in a scathing Substack post and called out the network for continuing to give the conservative pundit a platform.

The Democratic strategist published the piece on her “Salty Politics” newsletter on Monday (January 19), headlining the post, “I’m Probably About to Be Banned From CNN — But Someone Has to Say This About Scott Jennings.”

Roginsky, who frequently appears on CNN as a panelist, including appearances alongside Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight, wrote, “I’m fairly confident that this column will get me banned from CNN’s airwaves.”

She added, “CNN once sold itself as the grown-up in the room. It was the network you turned to when the stakes got real. That reputation — earned over decades — was built on restraint, seriousness, and a basic respect for viewers. Which is why CNN’s continued reliance on Scott Jennings is not just baffling, but corrosive to its brand.”

Roginsky went on to say the issue isn’t that Jennings is a conservative or a Republican. “The problem is how he behaves, what he contributes, and what his presence signals about what CNN now tolerates,” she stated.

“On air, Jennings does not debate; he blathers. He talks over women with particular frequency, interrupts relentlessly, and treats panel discussions as contests of volume and obstinacy, rather than as exchanges of ideas,” she continued, noting that Jennings “mugs to the camera,” “rolls his eyes,” and calls “any fact he does not like a lie.”

“It is performative obstruction — the cable news equivalent of flipping the board when you’re losing the game,” Roginsky added.

The piece then took a more personal turn, with Roginsky writing, “Jennings is also an insecure little boy, the kind of teenager who sat home alone on a Saturday night cutting and pasting photographs of himself alongside girls who would never give him the time of day to make it appear that he had a robust social life.”

She said he does the same thing now, claiming, “He selectively edits clips to make it look like he “owned” whomever he was debating, too chickens*** to post the whole segment that would expose the truth.”

Roginsky also criticized CNN, writing, “CNN once prided itself on fact-checking in real time. Now it often lets falsehoods linger in the air, unanswered, as long as they are delivered with sufficient bluster.”

“What is Scott Jennings adding that could not be accomplished by any number of conservative analysts who are capable of making arguments without bad-faith theatrics?” she asked.

I think Scott Jennings is extra hurt because this is going pretty viral tonight. https://t.co/WGDcpku393 — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) January 19, 2026

Roginsky later shared the link to her Substack article on X, writing, “I think Scott Jennings is extra hurt because this is going pretty viral tonight.”

You can read Roginsky’s full attack on Jennings here.