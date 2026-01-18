What To Know Katie Bates, star of Bringing Up Bates, revealed she suffered a pregnancy loss, sharing her grief with followers on Instagram.

One day after her announcement, her husband Travis Clark publicly admitted to having an affair and expressed remorse for his actions.

The couple, who married in December 2021 and have two children, are now facing both personal and marital challenges in the public eye.

Warning: The following post contains discussions of pregnancy loss.

Bringing Up Bates star Katie Bates is dealing with two sources of heartbreak. A day after Bates revealed to Instagram followers that she suffered a pregnancy loss, her husband, Travis Clark, admitted on his own Instagram account that he had cheated on her.

“This is hard to write, but I owe the truth, and I owe an apology,” Clarke wrote in an Instagram Stories update he posted on Saturday, January 17. “I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust. There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone. I know that words don’t begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I’ve brought into her life, but I am truly sorry.”

He went on: “I’m sorry for the pain, humiliation, and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices. I understand that an apology doesn’t repair what I broke, and forgiveness is not something I deserve or can ask for. I am taking responsibility by getting help and doing the work to change and become a more honest and accountable man, regardless of outcome. I ask for privacy and grace for Katie as she processes this in her own time.”

Lawson Bates, one of Katie’s brothers, seemingly referenced Clark’s infidelity in a recent Facebook reel, as People pointed out. “One day someone might tell your kids… ‘You’re just like your dad.’” Lawson wrote in the reel. “Make sure it’s a compliment, not an insult.”

The day before Clark made his Instagram confession, Katie shared the news of her pregnancy loss in an Instagram reel. The montage has footage of Katie seeing her positive pregnancy test, shopping for baby clothes, surprising Clark with the news, cradling her belly, getting an ultrasound, and, finally, crying in a hospital bed.

“I will spend the rest of my life missing you,” she wrote in the caption.

Katie, who starred with her family members on the UPtv reality show Bringing Up Bates, met Clark in 2019 and started dating in 2020, according to People. They got engaged in April 2021 and married that December. The couple welcomed their first child, Hailey James, in February 2023 and their second child, Harvey Gray, in September 2024.