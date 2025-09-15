Erin Bates Doesn’t Have Function of Right Leg Amid Post-Birth Health Struggles

Erin Bates gave fans an update on her health as she returned home from the hospital after giving birth to baby No. 7.

“After almost three weeks in the hospital, I have never been so thankful to finally head home to our babies,” Bates wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 13. “We don’t have all the answers yet, and I still don’t have function in my right leg, but we are choosing to count every blessing—especially the gift of being together again. Your prayers have carried us through and mean the world to our family.”

Bates shared her update alongside a photo of her husband, Chad Paine, pushing her in a wheelchair with their newborn son, Henry. The post also featured a selfie Bates took with her son on the car ride home, as well as a photo of Paine holding Henry in his car seat while leaving the hospital.

Fans sent Bates well-wishes in the post’s comments. “I gasped when I saw you!! This makes me so excited to see you upright and going home!!” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Praise GOD!!! This is SUCH wonderful news. Thank you Jesus! ❤️🙌.”

“Praising God!!” Jinger Duggar commented. “May He continue to strengthen and encourage you in the days ahead! 💛🙏🏻.”

Several of Erin’s siblings also celebrated her health update in the comments section. “The best post 🥹😍 couldn’t be more happy for you !!! 😭🫶🏻💕 also you look absolutely stunning!!” wrote Josie Balka. Whitney Bates, wife of Erin’s brother Zachary, shared, “So happy for you!❤️.”

“So happy you are home!!! 🫶,” Erin’s sister Carlin Stewart posted, while her brother Lawson shared, “You guys are the best! So proud of you, and continuing to pray for a complete and total healing 🙏🏼.”

Erin has experienced several health issues since she and Paine welcomed baby Henry on August 25. In a September 1 Instagram post, Paine revealed that “Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock.” Three days later, he shared that Erin had suffered a “lengthy and severe seizure.”

“She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious,” he wrote in a September 4 Instagram update. “As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering. I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can’t even imagine life without my best friend.”

The couple thanked fans for their ongoing support in a Friday, September 12, Instagram upload, which featured photos of family members visiting the couple and Henry in the hospital and looking after Erin and Paine’s six elder children.

“We have been completely overwhelmed by the love and support of family and friends during this difficult season,” the pair wrote. “From watching the kids and taking them on adventures, to helping with baby Henry and lifting Erin up with encouragement—you have carried us in ways we can’t even put into words. We don’t know how to say thank you enough, but we are truly, deeply grateful. ❤️.”