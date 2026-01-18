’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Leida Margaretha Faces 24 New Felony Charges

What To Know Leida Margaretha, a former 90 Day Fiancé star, faces 24 new felony charges in Wisconsin.

She pleaded not guilty to some charges, has not been arrested as of now, and is scheduled for a court hearing on February 18.

Margaretha and her husband, Eric Rosenbrook, recently experienced personal turmoil, including filing for separation after his arrest and announcing the tragic death of their newborn daughter in July 2025.

90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha is facing 24 new felony charges in Wisconsin, including alleged wire fraud, forgery, and theft.

On January 17, TMZ reported that Margaretha was hit with seven counts of bail jumping, six counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of forgery, and one count of stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from a business. The crimes were allegedly committed between November 2023 and March 2024, according to prosecutors. Margaretha pleaded not guilty to some of the counts during a January 5 hearing at the Juneau County Justice Center, according to court documents.

Margaretha has not been arrested, as of writing. She has a court hearing set for February 18.

In September 2025, Wisconsin prosecutors filed two felony charges against Margaretha for alleged identity theft, Us Weekly reported. She allegedly made fraudulent transactions using her employer’s money in 2023, also allegedly using illegally-obtained information about a second business for additional fraudulent charges. However, those charges were dismissed in November.

Additionally, Margaretha was arrested in July 2025 on bond jumping charges — which she denied, claiming a paperwork mix-up. Although she was released from custody, she was ordered to surrender her passport.

Margaretha was featured in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2018 with her husband, Eric Rosenbrook. The TLC series followed their relationship following her move from Indonesia to the U.S.



In July 2025, Margarehta filed for separation from Rosenbrook after he was arrested for domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct, per People. However, they asked the court to dismiss the case the next month. Also in July, the couple announced the death of their newborn daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook.

“It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend tragedy has struck,” Rosenbrook wrote on Facebook. “Yesterday at 12:53 PM after 5 days on life support, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom.”

He added, “I do not want well wishes or questions. I will not [answer] anything, read or reply. I ask just for prayers for her.”

