’90 Day Fiance’ Star Leida Margaretha Gets Huge News Amid Theft & Fraud Allegations

90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha has received some good news in her ongoing legal battles, as her first felony fraud and theft charges have been dismissed.

According to In Touch, the District Attorney filed the motion to dismiss the felony wire fraud, fraud against a financial institution, and theft charges on November 26. Court records also show that a judge filed the motion to dismiss on Monday, December 2. The dismissal comes after a plea hearing took place on November 21. The value of the property involved was said to be between $10,000 and $100,000.

Margaretha rose to fame on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2018, which documented her relationship with Eric Rosenbrook. The couple met on an international dating site and got engaged just two days after their first real-life meeting.

On the show, Margaretha was a part of several memorable moments, including one episode where she forced Rosenbrook to kick his daughter Tasha from their home. Margaretha often clashed with Rosenbrook’s kid and later obtained a four-year restraining order against her after a particularly intense argument.

Margaretha was arrested in Wisconsin in October 2023 after being accused of making fraudulent payments and withdrawals using her company account.

At the time, it was reported that police were alerted that Margaretha had allegedly been making “fraudulent payments and withdraws to several outside business accounts and customers” while working at glass bottle company Loggerhead Deco in Portage, Wisconsin.

“Like every criminal defendant in the United States, Ms. Margaretha is presumed innocent of any and all charges against her,” the reality star’s attorney told In Touch back in May. “As is her right, she adamantly maintains that innocence today. Her newest case is in the very early stages and has not yet had its initial court date.”

The attorney added that Margaretha was “eager for the court process to play out” and had “hope that her case will resolve favorably for all parties involved.”

According to online records viewed by In Touch, Margaretha’s other felony charges for bail jumping, business-related theft, and wire fraud against a financial institution are still active.