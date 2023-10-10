’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Leida Margaretha Arrested On Fraud Charges – See Police Mugshot

Tie the Knot Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé Newsletter:

Leida Margaretha, who featured in the sixth season of TLC‘s 90 Day Fiancé, has been arrested in Wisconsin and accused of making fraudulent payments and withdrawals using her company account.

According to WKOW, police were alerted on October 5 that Margaretha had allegedly been making “fraudulent payments and withdraws to several outside business accounts and customers” while working at glass bottle company Loggerhead Deco in Portage, Wisconsin.

Portage Police Department Lt. Ben Neuman said that Margaretha’s association as co-owner of an Akdale business helped her facilitate the crimes, which affected people from Wisconsin and surrounding states. Some victims are reported to have lost several thousands of dollars.

The former reality star is facing charges of theft from a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, forgery, and wire fraud against a financial institution. There may be further charges as the investigation continues.

Fans might remember Margaretha from Season 6 of the TLC reality series when she moved from Indonesia to Wisconsin to live with her fiancé, Eric Rosenbrook. The couple met on an international dating site and got engaged just two days after their first real-life meeting.

Margaretha was involved in several memorable moments on the show, including one episode where she forced Rosenbrook to kick his daughter Tasha from their home. Margaretha would often clash with Rosenbrook’s kid and later obtained a four-year restraining order against her after a particularly intense argument.

As of writing, Margaretha nor her representatives have yet to respond publicly to the charges.