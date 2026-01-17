What To Know Ryan Guzman revealed that Eddie Diaz’s love life will be revisited in 9-1-1‘s ninth season.

Eddie’s past relationships, including his marriage to Shannon Diaz and a fling with her lookalike, have added drama and complexity to his character.

Fans hope for a romance between Eddie and his best friend Buck.

Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) was on a roller coaster of romances for 9-1-1’s first seven seasons, and after a couple of years out of the dating game, it sounds like he’ll be getting back into the swing of things in the ABC show’s current ninth season.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Guzman suggested that viewers won’t be waiting long for Eddie to find romance again.

“I want to see that, too,” he said. “We have something in the works, so I don’t want to spoil anything, but we got something in the works. … There’s something. We’re sprinkling it in there.”

Eddie was previously married to Shannon Diaz (Devin Kelley), who died in a car accident in Season 2. He later had a string of relationships and a fling with a woman who looked just like his late wife, with Kelley playing that doppelgänger, too.

Guzman previously told ET he wanted “a little bit of messiness” in Eddie’s love life. “You want him to be happy, but then it kind of takes away from the drama,” he explained.

Of course, many fans — and even the showrunner of 9-1-1 — are hoping Eddie finds love with best friend Buck, played by Oliver Stark. And in the new ET interview, Stark weighed in on his character’s evolution.

“Yeah, he’s been through various different iterations of himself, you know, looking for different things, whether that be one person or [multiple],” the actor said, referring to his character’s recent encounters with a non-monogamous married couple.

“I like that he’s, you know, figuring things out. And he’s able to go with the flow, and when he gets himself into various [throuple] situations … it’s not something that he was necessarily seeking, but that came to him, and he’s figuring it out as these things come.”

That said, Stark hedged expectations that Season 9 will be the season that Buck finds love. “I don’t know about that,” he said. “I feel like I like the idea of Buck looking for things and ever-evolving, and yeah, we’ll see.”

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC