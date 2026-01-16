‘God of War’: Teresa Palmer to Join Ryan Hurst in Live-Action Adaptation

God of War is heading to streaming, with Prime Video moving forward on a major live-action adaptation of the hugely successful video game franchise. The project aims to translate the epic scope of the series to television, continuing the platform’s push into big-budget genre storytelling.

Developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony, God of War is a long-running action-adventure saga centered on Kratos, a Spartan warrior who becomes entangled with mythological gods and monsters. The franchise has earned critical acclaim and a massive fanbase for its storytelling, visceral combat, and evolving character mythology.

With Ryan Hurst playing Kratos and Teresa Palmer set to join him, the long-delayed adaptation is finally underway, with the series receiving a two-season order. Here is a look at what to expect, including casting, plot developments, and more.

When will God of War premiere?

Pre-production is underway in Vancouver, and casting has just begun, so the series has quite a bit to go, with a potential release around late 2027. Please check back here for updates.

What is God of War about?

Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed game franchise, the series follows Kratos as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

According to the official logline: “God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Who stars in God of War?

Ryan Hurst has been cast as Kratos, the titular character of the franchise. In the series, Kratos is a Spartan by birth and a god by nature. According to the lore, Kratos was “raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War, and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle.”

Hurst played Thor in PlayStation’s God of War Ragnarök and was nominated for a BAFTA Award for his performance.

On January 16, Variety announced that Teresa Palmer would join the series. Though her role was not confirmed, it was speculated that she would play Sif, wife of Thor.

Who is behind the making of God of War?

Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, and Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye has signed on to direct the first two episodes.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. But please check back for updates.