What To Know Bridgerton‘s hair and makeup designer, Nic Collins, reveals how Queen Charlotte’s masquerade wig pays homage to her love story.

Collins explains how she incorporated both sides of Charlotte and George to craft the unique headpiece.

Bridgerton‘s Season 4 masquerade is approaching, and while most characters are hiding behind masks, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) is wearing her heart in her hair…

Always sporting an impressive wig, the monarch is saying a lot with her masquerade style, thanks in part to Nic Collins, hair and makeup designer on the series. Collins previously worked on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and she put that into the masquerade wig as she explained to us on set.

“Queen Charlotte, her wig is a cage, and that cage is… We took the inspiration from the galaxy, from the stars because George loves the stars and astronomy, so if you actually look at it, it’s all stars lined up as a cosmos,” Collins explains of the heart-shaped cage placed upon Charlotte’s head. As fans of Queen Charlotte will recall, King George (Corey Mylchreest) and his young bride (played by India Amarteifio) connected over his interest in the stars as he observed them through advanced telescopes.

While chatting with Collins on the Shepperton Studios lot, she adds that inside the astronomy-inspired heart cage, “we’ve created the real Queen Charlotte, we’ve mimicked her crown, [and] we’ve used the Victorian art of making hair. You use wire to lock the hair, and then we made lengths and lengths and lengths of it, and then we basically soldered it together on a cage, and that’s inside the astronomy.”

As with every social season, Collins points out, “She’s always looking for love,” and so, “we’ve put diamonds, obviously, on her crown. She’s always looking for the diamond. She feels caged because of the crowns in George’s world in the sky. So, those are all these [details] that I created for that wig.”

In other words, fans will want to keep a close eye out for the wig, which is Charlotte’s main accessory as she opts not to wear a mask at all, despite the ball’s theme. Meanwhile, for Collins, the masquerade was a major undertaking for her and her team, who crafted approximately 160 wigs for the scene actors featured in the ball.

“Bridgerton is much more colorful than I think Queen Charlotte was, which is lovely, and this is the perfect thing to come into a masquerade ball because it has that kind of heightened style area,” Collins gushes. “So, I think for us as a team, it was quite exciting to come into this big event where we could really experiment with style and color.”

Don’t miss the jaw-dropping ensembles and looks when Bridgerton Season 4 finally premieres on Netflix, and let us know what you think of Queen Charlotte’s wig in the comments section.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, January 29, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix