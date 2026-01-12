On an ordinary day in October 2024 crew goes about their work day on the Shepperton Studios lot, but inside the soundstages, something magical is unfolding as Bridgerton‘s Season 4 masquerade ball is filmed.

TV Insider and Swooon were on site to observe the event and caught up with the creatives who helped bring the epic sequence to life. Thrown into the middle of the enchanting production, we saw extras aplenty donning some of the most fascinating costumes, ranging from sheep, chess pieces, and a rabbit to a horse, sun, and a phoenix, and these aren’t even a fraction of 172 looks crafted by the costume team, and that doesn’t even account for Season 4’s leading pair, Benedict (Luke Newton) and Sophie (Yerin Ha), who were present in all their fairytale glory.

And the theme for the event held by Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell)? Midnight in a Woodland Forest, inspired by the fantasy and magic of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Utilizing antique pieces from the 1930s and 1950s throughout the ball, including Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) necklace, the costume team delivers a dazzling dreamworld where one can actually believe in love at first sight.

As fans of both the show and Julia Quinn’s book, An Offer From a Gentleman, know, Benedict will encounter the mesmerizing Lady in Silver at his mother’s ball, unaware of her true identity as a maid named Sophie Baek. While Season 4 makes way for plenty of upstairs-downstairs dynamics, the masquerade is all about fantasy.