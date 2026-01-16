Mozart and Salieri’s famous rivalry is coming to Starz this year as the premium cabler acquired the rights to the new five-part limited series Amadeus.

The Sky Original, which aired to rave reviews in the UK, is based on Peter Shaffer’s 1979 play of the same name, and has been adapted for television by Joe Barton. While the acquisition promises fans that they’ll be given the opportunity to watch the series on Starz this year, details about an exact date remain vague. In the meantime, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Amadeus‘ arrival below

When will Amadeus premiere on Starz?

No premiere date has been set for Amadeus, but Starz confirms that the series will broadcast in 2026. Stay tuned for additional details as they’re revealed.

Does Amadeus have a trailer?

Amadeus does have a teaser trailer, offering viewers an opportunity to see what’s ahead for the characters at the center of this drama. Catch a glimpse of the opulent and captivating adaptation in the teaser below:

Who stars in Amadeus?

Will Sharpe steps into the titular role of Wolfgang “Amadeus” Mozart, and Paul Bettany plays envious court composer Antonio Slieri. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Creevy plays Mozart’s loyal wife Constanze Weber. Additional casting includes Rory Kinnear, Lucy Cohu, Jonathan Aris, Ényì Okoronkwo, Jessica Alexander, Hugh Sachs, Paul Bazely, Rupert Vansittart, Anastasia Martin, Nancy Farino, Olivia-Mai Barrett, Viola Prettejohn, and Jyuddah Jaymes.

What is Amadeus about?

When people hear the title Amadeus, they may think of the Best Picture-winning film from 1984 starring Tom Hulce and F. Murray Abraham, who played Mozart and Salieri, but as mentioned above, this is an all-new adaptation of Shaffer’s play, which also inspired the film. For those less familiar with the plot, the show tracks twenty-five-year-old Mozart’s arrival in 18th-century Vienna, where he’s eager to break the confines of his child prodigy label and explore creative freedom. Along the way, he crosses paths with two important figures in his life, including his future wife, Constanze, and court composer Salieri.

As Mozart finds success in spite of his personal demons, Salieri becomes increasingly tormented by the gift and vows to bring him down, sparking a professional rivalry and personal obsession spanning decades. The story culminates in a murder confession and an attempt by Salieri to entwine himself with Mozart’s legacy.

What has been said about Amadeus?

“Amadeus is a perfect fit for our original series lineup — a bold, character-driven reimagining of one of history’s most intoxicating rivalries,” said Alison Hoffman, president of Starz Networks. “With Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany, and Gabrielle Creevy leading an extraordinary ensemble, the series captures the passion, envy, and genius at the heart of Mozart’s world. Audiences continue to be drawn to STARZ because of the power of our premium period dramas, and Amadeus delivers that in spectacular form.”

Who made Amadeus?

Amadeus is produced by Two Cities Television in association with Sky Studios. The acquisition deal for the Sky Original was brokered by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. Amadeus is executive-produced by John Griffin, Megan Spanjian, Michael Jackson, Stephen Wright, and writer Joe Barton. Meanwhile, Sharpe, Bettany, and director Julian Farino also executive produce the series. Alice Seabright, who serves as a director, also co-executive produces the series.

Amadeus, Series Premiere, 2026, Starz