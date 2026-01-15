‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins Car After Drew Carey Brings Up ‘Trick’

Any avid The Price Is Right player would know the trick going into the 10 Chances. Host Drew Carey reminded a contestant about the “trick” (without going into specifics) and it led to the contestant winning a car.

Valerie Alumbro, from New Orleans, Louisiana, won the third item up for bid on January 14. The items were Meyers Houseware Canada cookware, which included three copper-clad saucepans, a Dutch oven, a sautee, steamer, six lids, and a cutting board.

Alumbro had the highest bid of $1,200. The actual retail price was $2,140, so she won and had the chance to win more prizes by playing another game.

The game show contestant played 10 Chances. This game gives the contestant ten chances to correctly price three items on the board. The first one has to have two of the three numbers on the board. The second one has three out of four numbers. The third one, which is a car, has to have all five numbers used. If they get the prices right, the contestant will win all three prizes.

“Step right on up here,” host Drew Carey said. “We’re a game called 10 Chances. There’s a little trick to the game. If you know it, you’ll have a much better chance of winning.” The trick is the zero rule, which means that all of the items end in a zero, so this gives contestants a greater chance of figuring out the prices.

Alumbro was playing for an outdoor travel stool, a foosball table, and a 2026 Honda Civic LX. She started off with the stool, which had the numbers 6,0, and 4 attached to it. Alumbro wrote $40 and was right on the first chance.

For the foosball table, the numbers were 7,0,9, and 6. She wrote $760 and got that right too. Despite sticking to the zero rule for the car, Alumbro didn’t win it on the third chance.

The numbers for the car were 7,2,0,6, and 5. She wrote $27,650, which was wrong. Alumbro then put $26,750, which was also wrong.

On her fifth chance, Alumbro wrote $25,760. That was the right price and she jumped up and down when she got it right.

“What a pro,” Carey said.

“Oh my God! I won!” Alumbro said from her new car. She spun $1.00 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so she advanced to the Showcase and also won an additional $1,000.

YouTube fans shared their thoughts on the zero rule. “I think we all know what rule you have to use in 10 chances, it’s THE ZERO RULE,” one said. 

“Valerie did great,” said another.

“That was well done for the win,” a third added.

For the Showcase, Alumbro bid $32,500 on a pair of garden beds, an outdoor dining table and grill set, and a 2025 Ford Maverick XL. The actual retail price was $36,286, which gave her a difference of $3,786. Her opponent went over on their price, so Alumbro won the Showcase. She took home a total of $65,302.

