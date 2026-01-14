Buddy Valastro Still Can’t Move 1 Finger Nearly 6 Years After Serious Hand Injury

What To Know Buddy Valastro gave fans an update on his hand, near six years after he severely injured it.

The Cake Boss star impaled his hand several times while fixing his at-home bowling alley in 2020.

Valastro underwent his fifth and final hand surgery in October 2025.

Buddy Valastro‘s hand is better than ever six years after he experienced a severe injury, but there is one motion he is still unable to do.

“We had surgery on October 14, and I’ve got to say, my hand, I think, looks pretty good,” the Cake Boss alum said in a recent Instagram video. “Not bad, right? I mean, not bad, not bad. I can move it. I’ve got good functionality.”

Pointing to his middle finger, he added, “This finger’s still a little crooked, but that’s ’cause I’m OCD.”

Valastro proceeded to clench his fist and attempted to flip off the camera in jest. However, his injury made him unable to lift his middle finger on its own. “​​I can’t do it still. But that’s what happens when you stick your hand in a bowling machine where it doesn’t belong,” he quipped. “I learned the hard way.”

Fans congratulated Valastro on his positive health update in the post’s comments. “So glad your hand has healed, and you have the use. God Bless!! ❤️❤️👏👏,” one person wrote. Another added, “You literally are my childhood. Please continue to take care of yourself. It’s wonderful to see your hand doing well again. God bless you and the family.❤️.”

Someone else shared, “Tendons take longer to loosen up! You will get the bird again at some point! Keep the PT going!!” A different commenter wrote, “Glad you get your hand back with good functionality 😊❤️ great!”

Back in September 2020, Valastro was hospitalized after injuring himself in his at-home bowling alley. A malfunction occurred while Valastro was fixing the bowling pinsetter, resulting in his right hand being impaled three times.

In an October 2025 Instagram video, Valastro revealed that he was preparing to undergo his fifth and final hand surgery. “I got a lot of my strength back, and I feel good. I can decorate. I can do anything. The only thing is, is I’m kinda like Doctor Spock right now, like, permanently, and I don’t want to be,” he told his followers, referring to the Star Trek character’s famous hand gesture.

The final procedure was to realign Valastro’s middle finger, which had leaned to the right due to the way a tendon healed. “I don’t know if I’m ever gonna be a hand model, but I should be back to normal. I won’t be Doctor Spock no more.”

Upon returning from his hand surgery, Valastro went straight to work decorating his and his wife Lisa’s wedding anniversary cake. “That’s how much I love you,” he told his wife in another Instagram video as he used his bandaged hand to delicately spin a cake stand.

His daughter, Sofia, encouraged him to keep his right hand levitated and use his less dominant hand to pipe frosting around the edges of the cake. “I was very capable of making your anniversary cake for you,” she stated, to which Valastro replied, “I want Mom to know that even though I had hand surgery on our anniversary, I still did something.” (The couple shares four kids — Sofia, 22, Buddy Jr., 21, Marco, 18, and Carlo, 14.)