‘Cake Boss’ Fans React as Buddy Valastro & Wife Lisa Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Buddy Valastro and his wife, Lisa Valastro, are officially one year away from their silver anniversary.

“24 years ago, I married the love of my life and every day since has been a blessing,” Buddy captioned a Tuesday, October 14, Instagram post celebrating his and Lisa’s 24th wedding anniversary. “You’re my best friend, my greatest love, and the heart of our family. Happy Anniversary Lisa, I couldn’t love you more ❤️❤️.”

Buddy’s post featured a video montage of photos and clips of the couple over the years, from wedding photos, to TV appearances, to working together at Carlo’s Bakery and more. In one clip, Buddy describes his and Lisa’s first date as “nice,” while she adds, “We had our official first date at lunchtime. Remember?”

When asked if she knew Buddy was “the one,” Lisa said, “Yeah, maybe by the second or third date. I definitely knew.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buddy Valastro (@buddyvalastro)

Fans congratulated the couple on their relationship milestone in the post’s comments. “Happy anniversary to the cake bosses!” one person wrote, while another added, “Happy anniversary, may it be many more years full of love.”

“My favorite power couple! May God continue to protect your union!” another person commented. Someone else shared, “Awwww! Happy anniversary to you both! 🥂♥️.”

Buddy and Lisa first met as kids, as their families are friends. After reconnecting as adults, the couple fell in love and said “I do” in 2001. The pair went on to welcome four children together, including daughter Sofia, 22, and sons Buddy Jr., 21, Marco, 18, and Carlo, 14.

Lisa shared her own anniversary tribute to Buddy via Instagram. “24 years married to my best friend ❤️thank you for loving me endlessly, making me laugh everyday, and building such a beautiful life together,” she captioned the post. “Happy Anniversary, I love you always!”

Like her husband, Lisa’s post featured another montage of her and Buddy’s sweetest relationship moments, including wedding pics, family photos, TV clips, and other personal snaps and clips.

Both Buddy and the official Carlo’s Bakery official Instagram account left several red heart emojis underneath Lisa’s post. “Congratulations on 24 years ❤️❤️ sending all our love from Australia 🇦🇺,” a fan commented, while a different person shared, “Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple !!❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Valastro (@lisavalastro4)

Buddy and Lisa rose to fame on the reality series Cake Boss, which ran for nine seasons from 2009 to 2020 on TLC and Discovery Family. The show followed the daily hijinks of the Valastro family and the employees of Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Lisa has appeared alongside her husband on several of his other TV shows, including Kitchen Boss, Bake You Rich, and Buddy vs. Duff.