Since Season 1 of Swamp People in 2010, Troy Landry has been a staple on the show. Recently, the alligator hunter has dealt with some tragedy, including legal issues, a health scare, and the death of some people close to him.

Scroll down to learn more about what’s been happening to Landry as Swamp People airs its 17th season on History Channel.

What legal issues did Troy Landry have?

In 2024, Landry faced some legal issues when he was cited for “failing to tag an alligator upon taking,” according to an incident report obtained by People. While he was not formally arrested, he received a citation after the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries received a tip about someone setting alligator lines in an area where they were not permitted to be hunting.

Per People’s report, Landry said he was gifted two tags, but authorities “confirmed that none of the tag numbers matched any of the tags that were assigned for [the] area” he was hunting in.

The incident reported said, “After proving to him that we were watching the entire time, Mr. Landry admitted that he took the alligator from this area but could not find the tags that were gifted to him for this hunt. Mr. Landry also admitted that prior to agents making contact with him, he cut a dead ‘stiff’ alligator loose from his line and let it float away.”

The two citations Landry was given were for an “improperly tagged alligator” and “cutting a dead alligator from the line.” Authorities seized Landry’s boat and engine.

The maximum punishment for these citations is up to 120 days in jail and a $950 fine. His court date was set for January 2025, but details of the ruling and his sentencing were not publicized.

What illness did Troy Landry have?

In June 2022, Landry revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He underwent surgery to remove his prostate.

“Surgery went good,” he shared in a Facebook post at the time. “No more prostate. It was ate up with cancer. Dr. Alexander and his crew are doing an awesome job. Hopeing [sic] to go home Tom. Special thanks to miss dotty and all our fans for all the prayers and kind words. Got to recover before gator season gets here. Y’all take care and hug them babies for me. ITS A BIG ONE !!!!!!!”

Surgery seems to have done the trick for Landry’s diagnosis, as he has not shared any troubling updates since.

Who died from Swamp People?

In 2025, Landry lost two people who were very important to him: Junior Edwards and Mr. Sterling. Edwards appeared in Seasons 1 to 6 of Swamp People and was also featured in a few episodes of Season 12. Meanwhile, Mr. Sterling popped up on the show every once in a while over the years and was a mentor-figure to Landry.

Landry mourned Edwards and Sterling in a July 2025 Facebook post, writing, “Not one but two of my old buddies have gone to a better place this week. It makes you realize how much we take for granted and how blessed we truly are. Please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers as the swamps has lost two great guys this week.”

Landry’s son, Jacob, shared the news of Mr. Sterling’s passing on his own Facebook page. “The swamps lost a one of a kind man this past week,” he shared. “You may remeber [sic] Mr Sterling Fryou from past episodes of Swamp People but to many locals he’s a household name. A hard working commercial fisherman all his life and always had a smile on his face. As you can see he enjoyed being in that water everyday possible and boy did he have the stories to prove it. Rest In Peace old buddy. I know your running traps up there and singing Kareoke [sic].”

Edwards died from colon cancer at the age of 61 on July 26, 2025, according to his obituary.

Back in 2012, Landry and the cast of Swamp People also mourned the death of cast member Mitchell Guist. Guist died while boating on the Belle River in Louisiana. He fell out of his boat after apparently suffering a seizure, according to local authorities (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Swamp People, Season 17, Wednesdays, 8/7c, History Channel