Why ‘Swamp People’ Isn’t New This Week & When it Will Return

This season has been especially challenging for the gator hunters due to unpredictable water levels, requiring creative strategies and teamwork to fill their tags.

The show returns on February 18 with new challenges, including solo missions, dangerous encounters, and high-stakes gambles for several teams.

It has been a challenging Season 17 so far for the gator hunters of Swamp People. They’ve faced numerous obstacles due in large part to the unpredictable water levels in the Louisiana bayou. This has made them show their ingenuity and ability to think outside-the-box in order to fill their tags. Will each crew meet their respective quotas? We’ll find out as the episodes continue being rolled out going into March.

However, there will be no new episode on Wednesday, February 11 as this and another History Channel popular staple in Pawn Stars take a break. A string of past installments of Swamp People is scheduled to air in its place if you’re looking to catch up on what you missed. This is likely in part due to the Winter Olympics taking center stage.

So far, Troy Landry and his popular deckhand Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat found success through varying approaches. Pickle showed off her treble hooking talents while the “King of the Swamp” motivated his teams with a length of gator challenge. When Pickle had to care for a sick child during the February 4 episode, he turned to his son Chase for help on his fishing trip. Troy’s eldest Jacob and “Little Willie” Edwards, and Don Brewer and Troy’s nephew Calum added to their totals.

Elsewhere, Leron Jones and Anthony “Porkchop” Williams and Ronnie Adams and Timmy Aucoin ran into issues with the size of the catches. They made bait changes to fish heads and changed course to new spots. These risks paid off much like they did for Bruce MItchell and bow-wielding Anna Ribbeck.

Team Edgar suffered their own setbacks of varying levels. Patriarch Daniel threw out a few motivations and bets to light a fire under his partner Zak Catchem. Whether it was to learn a crab recipe or wanting to impress his mentor, Zak wanted to get the job done as rod and reel master. Daniel’s son Joey and his daughter Kallie carried on the family tradition this season. Kallie got opportunities to show what she can do and her shooting skills.

Fans of the series fear not having to wait too long for a fresh Swamp People to check out. That’s because it returns February 18 with Troy putting Pickle to the test on a solo mission. Jacob also struggles on his own. Daniel and Zak encounter a bull gator that could threaten their season. Leron and Porkchop take a big gamble as do Don and Calum. The latter risk their livelihood when an airboat accident traps them in a remote slough.

Swamp People, Wednesdays, 8/7c, History Channel