‘Swamp People’: Troy Landry Sends for Help After Problems With Pickle

What To Know Troy Landry faces challenges hunting alone due to Pickle’s unexpected absence.

Jacob Landry and “Little Willie” Edwards investigated the legend of a “crocogator.”

Mother Nature has taken its toll on the gator hunt season on Swamp People. The crews on the History Channel series face some unique challenges. And for one duo, it’s an expedition to prove an urban legend true. Daniel Edgar continued to work through low waters, which typically means fewer gators. In order to light a fire under his deckhand Zak Catchem he came up with a proposition. If they could get 100 feet of alligator in the boat, lined up one after another, he’d share his special recipe for cooking crab. Zak was motivated to get the job done with his rod and reel.

He spotted a giant out of the gate and sent the line into the water. Daniel took his shot at the 10-footer to get them started on the right foot. Others including a 12-footer got them about halfway to their goal. With only three hours left, they had to reach 100 quickly. The duo ended up short until they ran into one final 12-footer, which put them over the top. True to his word, Daniel revealed his secret recipe for cooking crab. His method was simply preparing the crab in a Ziploc bag and sticking it in the microwave. Zak couldn’t believe it. “No pots to wash,” Daniel explained. “This is the swampiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Zak responded. Zak tried the crab, and liked it. “I’m sorry for ever doubting you,” he said.

Troy Landry was just getting on track for 900 tags, but he was forced to run 100 lines alone. That’s because Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat called him at 5 a.m. to say she had to stay home because her five-month-old son woke up sick. The “King of the Swamp” kept going and nabbed a 9-footer, but loading alone took its toll. Troy had seven gators at one point, but he needed to call in reinforcements to pick up the pace. Chase, his son, came aboard. The father-son duo proved to be a good combo as Chase gave Troy the man power to finish strong. Chase said to let him sooner next time when he needed help. For Troy, it was a nice trip down memory lane.

Elsewhere, Troy’s other son Jacob Landry and “Little Willie” Edwards were out helping fill their portion of those 900 tags. After kicking off with three in their boat, they ran into a dead gator on land. They noticed a bite on a 10-footer that looked to be done by a crocodile. Jacob remembered an old story about a pet store that was damaged during a hurricane where invasive species such as crocodiles were let out into the wild. It got him thinking about the potential of what they described as a “crocogator” in the area. Their hunt for this urban legend passed down over generations led them to finding a reptile with blue-greenish colors that gave “Little Willie” the “crocogator” eyes.

Ronnie Adams and Timmy Aucoin counted on the waters being low yesterday and that’s how they set up their lines. After a series of catches not up to part in size, the duo grew concerned they’d only catch smaller gators based on the height of the bait. After two hours re-setting the lines, they were back on the hunt. A 9-footer gave them the idea they made the right move. The size of gators improved with one final catch coming in at 11-feet.

Bruce Mitchell and Anna Ribbeck were in a rut and having fishermen in the area didn’t help. When boats were coming back and forth on the river, it spooked them. They came up on a series of empty lines. Bruce made the decision to go further back where there could be less traffic. The reset cost them two hours of hunting. The remote slough turned out to be worth the longer trip. They worked hard to catch up on lost time. A 9-footer helped, but a misfiring gun created some difficulty. Far out in the swamp, they couldn’t afford to make it to the dock and get another one. The two had to keep going. Anna spotted a gator, but Bruce’s gun jammed. This was the moment Anna pulled out her trademark bow and arrow for the kill. A 12-footer ended their day on a high note.

