What To Know Actor and director Timothy Busfield turned himself in to authorities in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Busfield has publicly denied all allegations, calling them “lies” in a video statement.

He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse related to incidents on the set of The Cleaning Lady.

Warning: The following post reports on allegations of child sexual abuse.

Actor and director Timothy Busfield, who is facing allegations of two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, turned himself in to authorities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after an arrest warrant was issued for The West Wing actor on January 9, according to TMZ.

In a video Busfield sent to TMZ, the actor-director denied the allegations. “Hi everyone, it’s Tim. I’m sure most of you know that are watching this that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque. I’m here now,” said Busfield in the video. “I got the call on Friday night. I had to get a lawyer Saturday, got in the car and drove 2,0000 miles to Albuquerque.”

“I’m going to confront these lies. They are horrible. They’re all lies. And I did not do anything to those little boys. And I’m going to fight it,” Busfield states in the video.

“I’m going to fight it with a great team. And I’m going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong and all lies,” he continued. “So hang in there, and hopefully, I’m out really soon and back to work.”

“I conducted an independent and thorough investigation of all allegations known to the studio at the time. Warner Bros. gave me full discretion as to my investigation,” attorney Christina McGovern told TMZ. “Based on what was alleged, and all evidence gathered, including multiple witness statements, I found no corroborating evidence that Mr. Busfield engaged in inappropriate conduct or that he was ever alone with the twins on set.”

According to the arrest warrant, the two minors in question met Busfield on the set of the Fox series The Cleaning Lady, which Busfield directed. The show ran for four seasons from 2022 to June 2025.

In the affidavit, the boy stated that “he was afraid to tell anyone because Tim was the director, and he feared Tim would get mad at him.” It was also stated in the affidavit that the young actor was “very afraid of Tim and was relieved when he was off set.”

Busfield went missing after an arrest warrant was issued for the actor, triggering the U.S. Marshals to step in and join efforts to locate and apprehend the actor (via Fox).

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.