What To Know An arrest warrant has been issued for actor Timothy Busfield, alleging sexual abuse of two minors he met while directing the TV series The Cleaning Lady.

The warrant details accusations that Busfield groomed the victims and exploited his trusted role on set.

Busfield, known for roles in The West Wing and thirtysomething, is married to actress Melissa Gilbert and has three children from previous marriages.

Warning: The following post reports on allegations of child sexual abuse.

An arrest warrant was issued for The West Wing actor Timothy Busfield for alleged child sexual abuse.

On Friday, January 9, the Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Busfield, 68, alleging that he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with two 11-year-old siblings, per People. Allegedly, the abuse began when one of the minors was 7. The identities of the children were not publicly released.

According to the arrest warrant, the two minors met Busfield on the set of the Fox series The Cleaning Lady, which Busfield directed. The show ran for four seasons from 2022 to June 2025.

“In my training and experience, pedophiles often infiltrate families under a trusted role, like Timothy, who, as a producer, exploited the hectic film sets to tickle and touch SL on his penis and buttocks, masking it as play,” officer Marvin Kirk Brown detailed in the warrant.

Brown continued, “He would invite the family to off-set gatherings, with his wife buying Christmas gifts to foster closeness, making SL feel special and dependent — classic grooming to erode boundaries, isolate the victim, and silence suspicions by blending abuse into normalcy. This dual tactic, charming parents while secretly violating the child, builds a web of complicity that is hard to unravel, delaying detection, as families trust the abuser’s facade.”

Busfield is best known for playing White House correspondent Danny Concannon in The West Wing and Elliot Weston in thirtysomething. Additionally, he portrayed Poindexter in Revenge of the Nerds (1984), and Mark in Field of Dreams (1989). Busfield also appeared in several other TV series, including Without a Trace, Entourage, Designated Survivor, The Loudest Voice, Almost Family, For Life, and others.

In 2013, Busfield married Little House on the Prairie alum Melissa Gilbert. His first wife was actress and director Radha Delamarter, while he second wife was fashion designer Jennifer Merwin. He has three children from his previous marriages, Samuel, Wilson, and Daisy. Meanwhile, Gilbert was previously married to Bo Brinkman and Bruce Boxleitner, with whom she shares two sons, Dakota and Michael.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.