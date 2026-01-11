Wanda Sykes Takes Swipe at Bill Maher & Ricky Gervais at Golden Globes

What To Know Wanda Sykes took swipes at Golden Globe nominees Bill Maher and Ricky Gervais.

The comedian presented the category for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

Sykes’ acceptance speech on behalf of Gervais garnered strong fan reactions.

The Golden Globes always make way for some light ribbing of the nominees, but Wanda Sykes‘ digs for Bill Maher and Ricky Gervais got some strong attention from attendees and fans tuning in.

The comedian presented the award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, a category that included nominees Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?), Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life), Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age), Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts), Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality), and Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem).

As Sykes came to the stage, she began to recognize the nominees, immediately making a joke about how Maher says so much, and that people wish he’d say less: “You give us so much, but I would love a little less,” she said, with Maher looking nonplussed in response.

When it came to Hart, she noted that despite likely being the richest nominee, she knew he wanted the award the most.

Meanwhile, Gervais got some swipes from Sykes as he wasn’t on site to accept the award, which he ultimately won. She noted that because of this, she was going to thank god and the trans community, making a pointed dig at the absent comedian who is known for being an outspoken athiest and having made negative jokes about the trans community in his Netflix special.

Fans noticed immediately, taking to social media to react to the digs. “Did Wanda Sykes just win the Golden Globes?” a fan exclaimed on X.

“I loved Wanda Sykes for telling Bill Maher to do less. He is not very interesting, has awful politics, and should retire,” another fan posted.

“Wanda Sykes accepting the award on behalf of Ricky Gervais and dedicating it to the trans community, absolutely perfect,” another commented.

let us know what you thought of Wanda's acceptance speech on behalf of Gervais in the comments section:

