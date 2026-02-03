‘Law & Order: SVU’: David Zayas Replaces Timothy Busfield In Guest Role

What To Know Law & Order: SVU has recast Timothy Busfield’s guest role with David Zayas.

The episode, originally pulled from the schedule, is now set to air in late February.

Busfield was removed after being charged with child abuse and criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Warning: The following post reports on allegations of child sexual abuse.

An episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit that was previously pulled from the schedule has been given a second chance after a recasting replaced Timothy Busfield, who had originally been set to appear in a guest role.

David Zayas will step into the role for the episode, which is now rescheduled for February 26. Give Me My Remote was the first to report Zayas’ casting and the new airdate.

Busfield was slated to guest star in the Season 27 episode titled “Corrosive,” which had originally been scheduled to air on Thursday, January 15. He was set to play Judge Warren Fels in a story described by the official logline: “An attempt on a respected judge’s life is connected to an anonymous video posted to the SVU tip line. Rollins tries to help a victim come to terms with their abuse.”

Busfield’s role in “Corrosive” would have marked his second appearance on the show. Busfield’s first appearance on Law & Order: SVU was in the Season 13 episode “Russian Brides.”

In addition to acting, Busfield previously directed two episodes of the long-running NBC drama and was a familiar face in the Law & Order franchise, having both directed and appeared in episodes of the flagship show.

The Albuquerque Police Department issued a warrant on January 9 for Busfield’s arrest for allegedly inappropriately touching twin 11-year-old boys while filming The Cleaning Lady. On January 13, Busfield turned himself in to New Mexico police after the Albuquerque Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest. Busfield was charged with one count of child abuse and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Busfield denies all allegations, with his legal team arguing that the accusations are false and possibly financially motivated by the children’s parents.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

