‘Law & Order: SVU’: Kelli Giddish Says Rollins Is Keeping an Eye on Tynan & Griffin

Count Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) among those keeping an eye on the newest members of Law & Order: SVU. Season 27 introduced a new chief in Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni), who wants Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to move to 1PP and manipulated the situation so that Rollins returned to SVU, as well as a detective, Jake Griffin (Corey Cott), that she added to the squad.

“I don’t like her,” Giddish, speaking as her character, tells TV Insider of Tynan. “I’m so suspicious of her and it’s like a tidal wave coming and she can’t stop it. I don’t think she likes that feeling one bit.” More is coming up there.

She’s also not so sure about Griffin, who has history with Tynan and could very well mean trouble for the squad on her orders; the chief did recently ask him to look through old cases. But Rollins is still getting a sense of who he is.

“I think she’s got one eye on him,” says Giddish, “but I think he’s part of the team and she very much accepts them as that. But I think if he makes a comment that would otherwise be dismissed, she kind of clocks it — if it kind of rubs her the wrong way or something like that. I don’t think she’s holding his feet to the fire about it, but I think she definitely clocks it and remembers things.”

She, too, is enjoying the new dynamic we’re getting more and more of this season with Rollins and Captain Renee Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly). “It’s so fun being her partner,” Giddish raves before teasing, “There’s some really cool stuff that comes up and you get to see Rollins react in a way that I was surprised.”

As for what else to expect going forward, they’re two-thirds of the 27th season after getting back to shooting after the holidays, Giddish shares. “We’re going into this really, really strong script right now. I’m shooting the creepiest scene. It’s another one-on-one scene. I’m shooting that next week, and I’m so looking forward to it. And just the whole script is so strong and so I couldn’t put it down when I was reading it. I couldn’t put it down and it gave me chills,” she previews.

“I look forward to every script and seeing what’s in store the same way you guys do. I look forward to finishing the season strong,” she adds. “It’s been really fun to play [Rollins]. I think that the writers are not afraid to give her some fresh takes on some things, and I think it’d be fun for the audience.”

