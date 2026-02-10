HGTV fans got to know Clint Harp on Fixer Upper with Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines. Clint previously worked in medical sales, but quit his job and moved to Texas in 2011 to pursue a career in woodworking. He had a chance encounter with Chip at a gas station, and their professional relationship and friendship grew from there.

During Fixer Upper’s run on HGTV from 2013 to 2018, Clint served as Chip and Joanna’s carpenter and was a valued member of their team. When the Gaines’ left HGTV to start their Magnolia Network, Clint branched out on his own.

What is Clint Harp doing now?

When Chip and Joanna debuted their first show on Magnolia Network, fans noticed that Clint was no longer part of their crew. However, there was an explanation: he was getting his own show on the new network!

In 2021, Clint’s series Restoration Road premiered. The show follows Clint as he “travels the country in search of some of the oldest, most beautiful structures still standing today, examining how they were built, restored and given new life by some of the country’s most talented craftsmen.”

While there has not been a new episode of the show since 2024, there are also no official reports of a cancellation.

For years after the Fixer Upper finale, Clint also ran his Harp Design Co. store in Waco, Texas. However, the shop closed its doors in January 2023. He started working as a realtor in April 2025, per KWTX.

Is Clint Harp still friends with Chip and Joanna Gaines?

Yes, Clint has maintained a relationship with the Gaines’, which is evidenced by the fact that they gave him his own show on their television network.

In 2024, Clint was in attendance to celebrate 10 years of Fixer Upper on Chip and Joanna’s show Fixer Upper: Lake House. That same year, he spoke fondly of his memories with Chip and Joanna in an interview with Realtor.com.

While he noted that Chip and Joanna are “busy off doing their own thing” these days, he also gushed over the “real moments” he shared with the couple when they were actively working together.

Is Clint Harp still married?

Yes, Clint Harp is still married to his wife, Kelly Harp. The two met while students at Baylor University and tied the knot in 2001. Kelly created Harp Design Co. with her husband and was responsible for designing the home goods pieces.

The Harps have three children. Their first child is son Hudson. Then came daughters Holland and Camille.