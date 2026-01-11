Golden Globes 2026 Arrivals: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Stars on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The Golden Globes are here, and the stars from your favorite TV shows and movies are putting their best foot forward on the red carpet for the 2026 event.

Whether you’re tuning in to root for your favorite film and TV performances or eager to see what fashionable ensembles the stars are sporting, you won’t want to miss these red carpet looks. As the stars make their way into the Beverly Hilton ballroom for the annual event, they’re strutting in front of cameras, showing off their winning looks before the ceremony kicks off at 8/7c.

Among some of the must-see looks are the cast of SinnersHeated Rivalry favorites, Dancing with the Stars notables, and much more. Scroll down for a closer look at the roundup of talent appearing on the red carpet, and stay tuned as we update the gallery throughout the night. And to see couples on the red carpet, click here.

2026 Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 11, 2026, 8/7c, CBS

Connor Storrie on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Connor Storrie

The star of Heated Rivalry smolders.

Wunmi Mosaku on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku

The Sinners showstopper makes a bold entrance in yellow.

Natasha Rothwell on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell

The White Lotus star is regal in her shimmering gown.

Hudson Williams on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Hudson Williams

The Heated Rivalry breakout strikes a pose.

Luke Grimes on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Luke Grimes

The Yellowstone vet strikes a pose.

Glen Powell on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Glen Powell

The Chad Powers star brings charisma to the red carpet.

Ayo Edebiri on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear star is poised with her pose.

Lucia Aniello on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Lucia Aniello

The Hacks co-creator sticks to black for her ensemble.

Paul W. Downs on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The Hacks star and co-creator keeps things coo

Jen Statsky on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jen Statsky

The Hacks co-creator keeps things cool in shades.

Chase Sui Wonders on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders

The Studio star has a glamorous moment.

Abby Elliott on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Abby Elliott

The Bear star ditches kitchen digs for a red dress.

Brett Goldstein on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Brett Goldstein

The Ted Lasso star and Shrinking co-creator makes an appearance.

Jackie Tohn on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jackie Tohn

The Nobody Wants This star makes a grand entrance.

Jennifer Garner on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

The Last Thing He Told Me star smiles for the camera.

Jake Lacy on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jake Lacy

The All Her Fault star opts for a white jacket.

Noah Jupe on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actress is a vision in dark navy.

Nick Jonas on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Nick Jonas

The singer tops his look off with a bow-tie.

Jayme Lawson on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jayme Lawson

The star of Sinners is spectacular in silver.

Damson Idris on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Damson Idris

The F1 star keeps things dapper as always.

Delroy Lindo on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Delroy Lindo

The Sinners actor delivers a distinct look with his signature glasses.

Lisa Ann Walter on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

The Abbott Elementary star smiles for cameras.

Ginnifer Goodwin on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin

The actress dons a sparkly dress.

Timothy Simons on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Timothy Simons

The Nobody Wants This star jazzes up his look with a colorful coat and blonde hair.

Wanda Sykes on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Wanda Sykes

The comedian dons a suit.

Robin Wright on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Robin Wright

The actress keeps things classic in black.

Kevin O'Leary on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Kevin O'Leary

The Shark Tank star appears on behalf of Marty Supreme.

Vince Gilligan on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Vince Gilligan

The Pluribus creator dresses up for the big night.

Li Jun Li on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Li Jun Li

The Sinners star is pretty in purple floral.

Snoop Dogg on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

The rapper and TV personality is stylish in a silk suit.

Lisa on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Lisa

The White Lotus star keeps things cool in black.

Sheryl Lee Ralph on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

The Abbott Elementary actress is all smiles.

Yvette Nicole Brown on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown

The Community vet strikes a pose.

Dylan Efron on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Dylan Efron

The Dancing with the Stars and Traitors competitor puts his best foot forward.

Brittany Snow on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Brittany Snow

The Hunting Wives star is a vision in white.

Derek Hough on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Derek Hough

The Dancing with the Stars judge was all smiles.

Miles Caton on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Miles Caton

The Sinners star was dapper for the red carpet.

Gayle King on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Gayle King

The reporter was all glamour for the cameras.

Justin Lupe on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Justine Lupe

The Nobody Wants This star embraced ruffles.

