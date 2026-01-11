Golden Globes 2026 Arrivals: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet

The Golden Globes are here, and the stars from your favorite TV shows and movies are putting their best foot forward on the red carpet for the 2026 event.

Whether you’re tuning in to root for your favorite film and TV performances or eager to see what fashionable ensembles the stars are sporting, you won’t want to miss these red carpet looks. As the stars make their way into the Beverly Hilton ballroom for the annual event, they’re strutting in front of cameras, showing off their winning looks before the ceremony kicks off at 8/7c.

Among some of the must-see looks are the cast of Sinners, Heated Rivalry favorites, Dancing with the Stars notables, and much more. Scroll down for a closer look at the roundup of talent appearing on the red carpet, and stay tuned as we update the gallery throughout the night. And to see couples on the red carpet, click here.

2026 Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 11, 2026, 8/7c, CBS