'Jeopardy!': Who Advanced To the Champions Wildcard Semi-Finals?

'Jeopardy!' Champions Wildcard semi-finalists (from left) Harvey Silikovitz, Michelle Tsai, and Jonathan Hugendubler
The quarterfinals of the Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard ended on Friday night, and the semifinals are set to kick off on Monday. Here’s who is advancing.

The winner from each quarterfinal game advances to the semifinals. Then, the next four players who had the highest scores out of the non-winners advance. Whoever wins the whole tournament secures their spot in the Tournament of Champions, which begins on January 19.

The players in this competition included Geoff Barnes, Cameron Berry, Dave Bond, James Corson, Jonathan Hugendubler, Bill McKinney, Ian Morrison, Harvey Silikovitz, Jason Singer, Vickie Talvola, Stella Trout, Dargan Ware, Pete Johnston, Michelle Tsai, and Ryan Sharpe.

The winners of the quarterfinal games are Trout, Tsai, Silikovitz, Hugendubler, and Sharpe. They are all moving on to the semi-finals, but that leaves four spots.

Morrison ended with $17,600 during Friday’s game. That was the highest score for a non-winner, so he advances. Talvola ended with $13,600 on Thursday. She clinched the next spot. Berry took the third wild card spot with $12,599. McKinney took the last spot with a total of $12,200.

Bond fell just short of advancing with $10,000. The rest of the contestants all had a final score below $4,000.

The three winners from the first three games will go on to compete in a two-game final. From there, the winner moves on to the ToC.

The matchups have not yet been released, but be sure to check out the Jeopardy! website on Monday for them.

The tournament is sure to be a nailbiter as Morrison defeated Hugendubler in their original game. Hugendubler took down giant slayer Scott Riccardi in the Season 41 finale. The two men may be going up against each other again.

Who are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments. Tune in next week for a fun week of competition.

Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard semi-finals, starting January 12, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

