‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Favorite With Parkinson’s Returns for ‘Wildcard’ – Did He Win?

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Wednesday, January 7, episode of Jeopardy!]

Game three of the Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard kicked off on January 7 with three new opponents. A fan-favorite contestant, who has Parkinson’s Disease, returned. Find out if he won.

Harvey Silikovitz, from West Orange, New Jersey, played against Jason Singer, from Portland, Maine, and Cameron Berry, from Brighton, Massachusetts. Silikovitz, a lawyer and world karaoke singer, won one game in March 2025, where he won $23,600. He lost his second game. Silikovitz captured the hearts of America after revealing his Parkinson’s diagnosis when he was seen sitting during the game.

Singer, a real estate agent, won two games in July, taking home $48,801. His wife competed on the game show years before him. Berry, a data analyst and college administrator, played two games in March. He took home $24,600 after his first game, falling short to six-time champion Josh Weikert in his second game.

Berry led the game in the beginning with $5,200 by the first commercial break. He led the round despite not finding the Daily Double.

However, Singer found the Daily Double on clue 22. He made it a true Daily Double and wagered $1,500. In “It’s Government Policy,” the clue read, “This U.S. policy of using implied force in foreign relations is also known as the Roosevelt Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine.”

“What is strength through peace?” he answered incorrectly and dropped down to $0. The correct response was the Big Stick policy.

With only a few clues left in the round, Singer ended with $1,000. Silikovitz had $3,000. Berry led with $8,200.

In Double Jeopardy, Berry found the first DD on clue three. With $9,800 in the bank, he wagered $1,000. In “Their Own Museum,” the clue read, “Museums in Toledo, Spain & on Crete celebrate the works of this artist.”

Berry got the clue right with “What is El Greco?” and moved up to $10,800.

But, just a few clues later, Silikovitz found the second DD to try to surpass Berry. He wagered $2,000 out of his $3,800. In “Memoirs,” the clue was “Presumably rejecting ‘Olaf Me’, actor Josh’s memoir has this title, punning on our national motto.”

“I have nothing,” Silikovitz said after a few seconds. The correct response was In Gad We Trust by Josh Gad. Silikovitz dropped down to $1,800.

Silikovitz didn’t let the failed DD stop him. He and Berry competed for first place throughout the rest of the round. By the end, Silikovitz led by only a few hundred dollars. He had $13,000. Berry ended with $12,800. Singer was in third place with $3,900.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Literature.” The clue was “In a 21st Century Pulitzer Prize winner, this character introduced in an 1876 work is biracial.” The question was a Triple Stumper once again, as none of the contestants guessed Huckleberry Finn.

Singer’s response was, “Who is James? #BringBackSusan.” Susan is his wife. He was wrong and dropped down to $0 after wagering all of his money. The men seemed to think alike, as Berry’s response was “Who is Jim?” He wagered $201, giving him a final total of $12,599. Silikovitz also responded, “Who is Jim?” However, his wager of $2 saved him. He ended with $12,998, making him the night’s winner.

Silikovitz will join Michelle Tsai and Stella Trout in the semifinals. Tune in on Thursday to find out who joins them when giant slayer, Jonathan Hugendubler, returns.