'Wheel of Fortune': Ryan Seacrest Gets Annoyed at Sound Effect as Nurse Wins $60,000

Ryan Seacrest got annoyed at Wheel of Fortune production for a recurring sound effect on the game show. It came just before a registered nurse won $60,000.

Dan King, from Alton, Illinois, played against Armen Babasoloukian, from Pasadena, California, and Brittney Crayton, from New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 8. King has been a registered nurse for 10 years. He has also spent five years working on a hot chicken restaurant brand, and runs a farm at home as a hobby that has chickens.

King wound up being the night’s winner with $20,648 in cash and a trip to Montreal after obtaining the Wild Card earlier in the game. Babasoloukian, an Army veteran, went home with $8,750. Crayton, a music lover and werewolf romance novel fan, took home $4,000.

The registered nurse advanced to the Bonus Round, where he picked “What Are You Doing?” After Ryan Seacrest picked up the envelope in the “S” slot in “Spin,” a chicken making a clucking noise went off.

The host threw his head back and sighed. He leaned against the wheel, annoyed.

“It’s back,” King laughed.

“Exactly. Right?” Ryan Seacrest replied. “Don’t you have some other animals?”

King said that he had cows and chickens, and cats. “What do you got control room?” Seacrest asked. No sound was set off, and the host replied, “Exactly. You ran out of sounds.”

“It’s about time. That chicken better cross the road by tomorrow night,” Seacrest said.

The same sound went off on the January 5 episode when a woman who owned nine chickens that are all named after country legends advanced to the Bonus Round.

Her fiancé incorporated the chickens into his proposal by leaving the ring in a ceramic egg in their coop. The same sound happened when Seacrest plucked the “G” in “Game” off the board on Monday.

The sound went off, and Seacrest looked around, confused. “That would run me off from the proposal right there,” he said. “I would have been sprinting away. Scared me to death.”

“Who knew we had those things?” he asked. Seacrest then wondered if it was his cohost Vanna White who was behind the sound, and she shook her head no. Alison Smith went on to win $57,228.

On Thursday’s game, the chicken sound must be lucky because King also won his Bonus Round. He was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” and chose “P,H,G,I, and C” as his letters.

The puzzle then looked like “_I_ING  _ _  H_IR.” Before the timer even counted down, he solved “Fixing My Hair.”

This gave King an additional $40,000, which gave him a total of $60,648. The game show contestant threw his hands up and shouted, “Yes!”

