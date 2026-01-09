‘The Great British Baking Show’s Alison Hammond to Host ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Podcast for Netflix

What To Know The Great British Baking Show‘s Alison Hammond will host new episodes of Bridgerton: The Official Podcast.

The podcast will dive into the events of Bridgerton Season 4, the first half of which drops this month.

The podcast episodes will be available to stream on Netflix for U.S. viewers.

One of Netflix’s most familiar — and most hilarious faces — will break down everything happening in the Ton on Bridgerton‘s official Season 4 podcast.

Presented by Netflix and Shondaland, Bridgerton: The Official Podcast will return for its fifth installment when Season 4, Part 1, drops on Thursday, January 29. The podcast’s latest batch of episodes will be hosted by The Great British Baking Show cohost — and Bridgerton superfan — Alison Hammond.

Hammond rose to fame as a contestant on the U.K. version of Big Brother and has been a reporter and presenter for the U.K. morning show This Morning since 2003. U.S. viewers will recognize Hammond as Noel Fielding‘s cohost on The Great British Baking Show (titled The Great British Bake Off in the U.K.). She notably took over for former cohost Matt Lucas in 2023.

Bridgerton: The Official Podcast will release six brand-new episodes for the show’s fourth season. “Each episode features a rotating guest list of Season 4 cast and creative voices, spotlighting the season’s new leads Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), their central love story, and the evolving arcs of beloved returning characters,” per Netflix’s Tudum.

While Thompson and Ha will appear on the podcast, other cast and crew guests are currently being kept under wraps. Matching Season 4’s release schedule, the podcast will air its first three episodes on January 29, followed by the other three on Thursday, February 26.

Netflix viewers in the U.S. will be able to watch the podcast directly on the streaming service, while episodes will be released via YouTube for global viewers at a later date. The podcast will also be available wherever you get your podcasts, such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Bridgerton Season 4 will see Benedict take center stage as he begins to feel pressure from his mother, Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), to marry. Tired of the traditional ladies of the Ton, Benedict takes an interest in Sophie, a maid who sneaks out to attend Violet’s glamorous masquerade ball — only he doesn’t know she’s a maid. In true Cinderella fashion, a masked Sophie flees the ball before Benedict can learn her true identity, leading him on a hunt to find the woman in the silver gown.

Outside of the season’s central love story, the new episodes will also explore Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) marriage with Colin (Luke Newton) and new life in the Ton after revealing herself as Lady Whistledown in Season 3. Violet will explore a new romance of her own with Lady Danbury’s (Adjoa Andoh) brother, Marcus (Daniel Francis), while Francesca (Hannah Dodd) will continue to embrace married life with John (Victor Alli), even though his cousin, Michaela (Masali Baduza), caught her eye at the end of Season 3.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, January 29, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix