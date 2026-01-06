Bridgerton‘s fourth season is quickly approaching, and it’s been nearly two years since fans visited the Ton, meaning it’s time for a refresher on the latest Lady Whistledown-approved gossip.

As fans know by now, Season 4 will follow the love story of the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict (Luke Thompson), and new leading lady, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). But where did Benedict’s story leave off when viewers last saw him in Season 3? We’re breaking down that and more key plots fans may want to remember as they prepare to delve into Season 4 Parts 1 and 2, arriving in January and February on Netflix. Scroll down for a closer look, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from Season 4 in the comments section.

What happened to Benedict in Season 3?

Most of Season 3 saw Benedict eagerly avoiding potential suitors and their mamas, striking up an initial friendship and attraction to Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). The widow ended up having an affair with playboy Benedict, who’d ultimately given up his artistic ambitions after Season 2’s revelation that his brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) had bought his way into school. During Benedict’s affair with Tilley, he further explored his sexuality as she introduced him to Paul (Lucas Aurelio), and they partook in some ménage à trois action.

When Tilley asked Benedict to become exclusive in their intimate relationship, though, he admitted that after learning about himself, he wasn’t ready to shut that freedom off, leading to a break in their connection. Set adrift, he was last seen sending his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie) off to Scotland with their other sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd), who was newly married to Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli). They planned to reunite, though, at their mother’s upcoming masquerade ball.

What happened to Lady Whistledown?

As viewers may recall, Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) identity as Lady Whistledown was exposed in Season 3, but she’s still at the job. The final moments of Season 3 revealed that Penelope is now writing the Lady Whistledown sheet under her own name, which should make for an interesting dynamic at balls now that attendees know who to look out for in regards to gossip.

Where did Anthony and Kate go?

After spending their honeymoon in India, Anthony and Kate (Simone Ashley) decided to return to her homeland for the birth of their first child, meaning there’s a chance the duo will still be away when Season 4 picks up. But fret not because it’s already been confirmed that Bailey and Ashley will be back for Season 4!

What happened with Francesca and Micheala?

In Season 3’s final ball scene, Francesca was introduced to her new husband John’s cousin, Micheala (Masali Baduza), who appeared to take her breath away, in a moment mimicking Violet’s (Ruth Gemmell) description of love. For those who know Julia Quinn’s books, upon which Bridgerton is based, Michaela’s introduction revealed a major change to When He Was Wicked, the book that depicts Francesca’s love story with Michael Stirling, as the series opted for a gender-reversed role. In other words, despite Francesca’s marriage to John, fans met her endgame love in Season 3, teeing up what’s sure to be an interesting dynamic in Season 4.

Is Lady Bridgerton looking for love?

After hinting in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story that Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell) was in search of love, Season 3 introduced fans to Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis). The brother of Violet’s bestie, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Marcus was clearly attracted to Violet in Season 3, and it was hinted that they would further explore the mutual romantic feelings bubbling between them. Based on Season 4’s trailer, it seems like that relationship will continue to blossom.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, January 29, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix