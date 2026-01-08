Jimmy Kimmel Slams ‘Maniac’ Trump’s Response to Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump for defending an ICE agent who fatally shot an unarmed woman during an operation in Minneapolis.

Both Kimmel and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disputed Trump’s and ICE’s claims that the victim was violent, with Frey demanding ICE leave the city.

Stephen Colbert also condemned the shooting and response, highlighting widespread outrage from local officials over the incident and the administration’s narrative.

Jimmy Kimmel has slammed “maniac” Donald Trump for his response to the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday (January 7).

On Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host touched on how ICE agents are in various cities across the United States “under the guise of protecting us.” One of those cities is Minneapolis, where 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, an award-winning poet and mother of three, was fatally shot in the head by a masked ICE agent on Wednesday.

“This maniac,” Kimmel said of the President, “he isn’t just killing people overseas. Today, an ICE agent shot and killed an unarmed 37-year-old woman during an ICE operation in Minneapolis.”

He then read out Trump’s Truth Social response to the incident, in which the President accused the woman of being “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting” and “violently, willfully, and viciously” running over the ICE agent with her vehicle. Trump said the agent acted in self-defense.

“Now I saw this video, it didn’t look like anybody got run over to me,” Kimmel stated. “It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away, and they shot her. But that’ll be for the court to decide.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also saw the video and shared his own thoughts on the ICE and Trump administration narrative. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everyone directly that is bull****,” Frey told reporters on Wednesday. “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”

Frey also said he had a message for ICE, stating, “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

“That is the shirt I want to see,” Kimmel said in response to Frey’s comments. Someone off camera then tossed him a custom-made t-shirt that simply read, “GET THE F*** OUT OF MPLS.”

“Get the f*** out of all of these cities,” Kimmel added.

Stephen Colbert opened ‘The Late Show’ from his desk Wednesday night with a sober condemnation of the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Full story: https://t.co/k4VTuRQDgq pic.twitter.com/vkaSULUxXd — LateNighter (@latenightercom) January 8, 2026

Kimmel wasn’t the only late-night host to address the ICE shooting. Over on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert opened with a special message from his desk, where he condemned “another shocking tragedy.”

Colbert also referred to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem‘s claims that the victim had committed “an act of terrorism” and that the agent acted in self-defense. “The mayor of Minneapolis watched the videotape of the killing and said that claim is, and I quote, bull***,” Colbert said.

He then played a clip of Governor Tim Walz speaking to the press after the killing, where he stated, “From here on out, I have a very simple message. We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough.”

