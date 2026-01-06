What To Know The View cohosts debated about Trump’s Venezuela takeover and capture of Nicolás Maduro without congressional authorization on the January 6 episode.

Things began to get a bit heated around the table as the women of The View discussed Donald Trump‘s capture of Venezuela’s former president Nicolás Maduro without congressional approval. During the Tuesday, January 6, episode, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin went back and forth on the topic.

The biggest argument of the day took place between Hostin and Griffin after Behar pointed out, “Maduro is a bad guy. We took him out. So is Kim Jong Un. So is [Vladimir] Putin. We’re going to go into all these countries and just kidnap their leaders?”

That prompted Hostin to agree, adding, “That’s the issue here. Yes, we can all agree that Maduro was an illegitimate president who did horrible things in that country and was corrupt. The way he was removed from that country matters. We are supposed to be a nation of laws. The way we did it was against international criminal laws.”

As Griffin tried to add her two cents, Hostin continued, “It’s against the United Nations. We can’t do it!”

Griffin finally broke in to say, “We’ve done it for years. “[Muammar] Gaddafi. Saddam [Hussein],” which led Hostin to clap back, “It doesn’t make it right.”

“But let’s just be consistent with other administrations that, under just as tenuous of authority, have taken [people] out,” Griffin continued. “We all agree that without a good plan in place, it goes disastrously…”

She was then cut off by Behar and Hostin trying to weigh in, and amid the inaudible arguing, Goldberg tried to calm things down. “OK, OK, OK, everybody,” she warned. Behar was then able to get a full statement in, telling her cohosts, “It’s always a country that we can overpower. It’s never China or Russia.”

That broke the ice a bit, as Griffin then laughed and said, “Again, I would prefer taking out Vladimir Putin!”

Haines finally got a moment to speak and jumped in to say, “One of the points that [Stephen] Miller also made is that why would we let a nation in our own backyard become the supplier of resources to our adversaries? China, Iran, Cuba, Russia … Venezuela was the sole source of every enemy nation we’re up against. I’m not saying the way they do it …”

She was cut off by Hostin who reiterated, “They can’t do it that way!” Haines got frustrated and went on, “Let me finish my point, though. I’m not saying that. My problem is watching the Stephen Miller interview and watching Donald Trump and watching [Marco] Rubio is no one’s on point with the transparency. This is the ‘transparency administration,’ weren’t we told that? I don’t see transparency. What I hear from Stephen Miller is just about might and force. They’re coming in and they’re leaving the regime that they just overtook in and not bringing in the resistance. All of it doesn’t make sense.”

Hostin pointed out that “it makes complete sense” because Trump actually was transparent about wanting to go into Venezuela to “get the oil.”

After some more inaudible arguing, Goldberg said, “Originally, he said he went in there because they were concerned about drugs. Then he release all these other things…” Haines interrupted, “That’s my point,” which prompted Goldberg to snap back, “Well, make it then!”

Haines replied, “I’m saying that what [Hostin’s] saying is, ‘He told us,’ but what I’m saying is everyone’s saying different things.” Griffin agreed: “Everyone’s saying something different. I just want to see democratic elections in Venezuela run by Venezuelans.”

Goldberg had the final word in the segment, as she concluded, “I want to see the Venezuelans say to Stephen Miller, ‘You don’t tell us what we’re going to do. We’ll tell you what we’re willing to do.'”

