‘Today’: Jodie Foster Hilariously Forgets Which Network She’s On During Interview

What To Know On Today, Jodie Foster incorrectly stated which network the morning show airs on.

The funny moment happened during an interview about Foster’s new film, A Private Life.

The movie marks Foster’s first major French-speaking role.

Jodie Foster‘s Today interview ended in laughs because of a simple TV mistake.

The Oscar winner sat down with Craig Melvin on the NBC morning show’s Tuesday, January 6, episode, to discuss her new movie, A Private Life. In honor of Foster’s French-speaking role, Melvin thought it would be fun if the actress helped him throw to a commercial break in French.

“Can we say something like, ‘This is Today on NBC,’ in French?” Melvin asked Foster, who proceeded to help him say the phrase in French. Though Melvin struggled with pronunciation, Foster spoke fluently, stating that the show’s name in French would be “Aujourd’hui”.

As Foster completed the phrase, she accidentally said that Today‘s network was CBS, rather than NBC. “No! Not CBS! NBC! Jodie!” Melvin quipped, while Foster retorted, “Well, it’s the same letters.”

“It’s the stupid network, Jodie. It was going so well,” Melvin added as Foster erupted into laughter. “You can cut that out,” she said into the camera before breaking into more laughs.

WOOPS! One of the greatest actresses ever–Jodie Foster–hit the blooper world with a big one Tuesday a.m. on NBC’s Today Show. She asked to cut it out, but they were Live! Nothing like live TV! They all laughed & handled it well. CBS thanks her.@TODAYshow @craigmelvin pic.twitter.com/3xTEP6gFGz — Randy Gordon (@CommishRandyG) January 6, 2026

Several fans took to social media to react to the hilarious moment. “WOOPS! One of the greatest actresses ever–Jodie Foster–hit the blooper world with a big one Tuesday a.m. on NBC’s Today Show,” one X user wrote alongside a clip from the interview. “She asked to cut it out, but they were Live! Nothing like live TV! They all laughed & handled it well. CBS thanks her.”

Another person joked, “Jodie Foster just said she was on ‘CBS’ while speaking French on NBC’s @TODAYshow. Very funny. That Yale education just isn’t what it used to be.”

A different fan praised Foster’s French skills, despite the on-air network flub. “Just saw Jodie Foster on @TODAYshow & she is still so fabulous! Looking forward to watching her new movie, AND… it’s in French!” the X user tweeted. “Oooo lala, I love that French is spilling into my everyday reality more and more. C’est magnifique! ❤.”

Earlier in the interview, Foster opened up about her journey learning French. “I went to a French school. My mom put me in French school when I was 9, and then, I did everything in French. So, science, math, history, all that stuff,” she explained. “And I continued with it. I dubbed all my movies in French. I’ve done quite a few films in French, but usually smaller roles. So, this is a big challenge for me, to do a bigger role.”

She added, “I grew up watching European movies and foreign films. And so, for me, it’s a real treat to see a film in a different language from me that’s sort of exotic. And it makes it all the better.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC

A Private Life, In Select Theaters, January 16, In Theaters Nationwide, January 30