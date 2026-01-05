Sheinelle Jones Returns to ‘Today’ After Devastating New Family Loss

What To Know Sheinelle Jones returned to NBC’s Today just two days after announcing the death of her grandmother, Josephine Vonceal Pace Brown, at age 96.

Jones honored her grandmother’s accomplishments in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Jones filled in for Savannah Guthrie ahead of joining the fourth hour of Today next week.

Sheinelle Jones returned to NBC’s Today just two days after announcing a devastating family loss.

Jones filled in for Savannah Guthrie on the morning show’s Monday, January 5, episode. Guthrie is currently on medical leave from the show to undergo surgery for vocal nodules and a polyp. “Welcome back to Today. Thank you so much for starting your week off with us this Monday morning,” Craig Melvin said at the top of the show’s 8 a.m. ET hour. “We’ve got Sheinelle in for Savannah.”

Stating that the show had a “good crowd” outside on the 30 Rockefeller Plaza that morning, Jones noted, “The Christmas tree is still up, I think, for another week.” Melvin added, “At least a week or so.” (Monday’s episode marked many hosts’ return to live episodes following their holiday breaks.)

Over the weekend, Jones broke news via Instagram that her grandmother, Josephine Vonceal Pace Brown, had died at the age of 96 on New Year’s Eve. “[She] was my world; my best buddy, my confidante and my unapologetic cheerleader,” Jones wrote alongside photos of her grandmother on Saturday, January 3. “In time, I’ll share the stories of how her advocacy changed the trajectory of my education, and how she ‘lit up’ when I told her in 5th grade that I wanted to be a news reporter. Her standard of excellence was extremely high- but I was fueled by her belief in me and constant affirmation when she saw me put in the work. What makes our relationship extra special – is the fact that she was so attentive, beyond the backdrop of a highly successful life of her own.”

Jones recalled that Brown was “the first Black woman elected to the board of education” and was “notoriously tough.” She continued, “Her mission – to make education equitable for all children. She was also a classically trained pianist, and was the director of the music ministry at my church for as long as I can remember. The joke was that if you couldn’t sing, ‘Jo Brown’ would pull a good voice out of you somehow! 🎶.”

Jones also developed a love of music through the choir Brown founded, A.R.I.S.E. – African Americans Renewing Interest in Spirituals, Ensemble. She also praised Brown and her Grandpapa for being “among the first black doctors in our town.”

“Between the two of them, they exemplified what it means to squeeze the most out of life and to give,” she concluded her tribute. “Life is so precious, and I can’t help but to be changed by the last year and a half. Heaven has gained a new choir director, and our family – a new angel.”

Brown’s death comes seven months after Jones suffered another significant loss. Guthrie announced on Today in May 2024 that Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, died at the age of 45 after a private battle with the brain cancer glioblastoma.

Jones took several months off from the NBC series amid Ojeh’s health struggles. She returned to the show in September 2024. The Friday, January 2, episode of the third hour of Today — which was prerecorded — marked Jones’ last day on the show before she will take over as Jenna Bush Hager‘s permanent fourth hour cohost on January 12.

