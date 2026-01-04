What To Know Daniel Ezra, who previously starred as Spencer James, will return to direct the emotional and “beautiful” series finale of All American.

Ezra stepped down as a series regular after Season 6 but made a brief guest appearance in Season 7.

The CW renewed All American for an eighth and final season, set to premiere in 2026.

The upcoming series finale of The CW’s All American will be all emotional, according to former star Daniel Ezra, who’s returning to direct that final installment.

“I haven’t read [the script], but I’m hearing it’s beautiful,” Ezra told People in a November 2025 interview published online on January 4. “I’m getting calls from everybody saying, ‘I can’t stop crying’ at… however they ended it. Apparently, it’s very emotional, very beautiful, and so I’m very excited.”

Ezra, who has directed one episode per year for the past four seasons of the football drama, “cannot wait” to get behind the camera for the last-ever episode, he said. “I’m very excited to bring it home, and I’m convinced it’s going to give the fans that closure that they want.”

The British actor stepped down as a series regular at the end of Season 6 as his character, Spencer James, finally made his NFL ambitions a reality.

“I still plan on keeping Spencer’s presence alive,” Ezra told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “But it’s time for us to send him off into the world as the man that we all watched him turn into.”

Sure enough, Ezra made a brief onscreen return in Season 7, guest-starring in the episode “Shadowboxin’” as his pro-athlete character communed with South Crenshaw High and Beverly Hills football players and coaches.

In June 2025, The CW renewed All American for an eighth and final season, set to debut sometime in 2026.

“How do I condense into just a few words what would be the longest love letter to this show, the fans, the cast, crew, staff, and producers?” showrunner and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll said in a statement at the time, per Deadline. “My heart is so filled with love and gratitude for everyone who helped bring All American to life and kept it going for its historic run. It is so hard to say goodbye to the thing that you love, but we are so excited we get to do it in the way we envisioned with this final season.”

All American, Season 8 Premiere, 2026, The CW