Finales (‘NCIS,’ ‘Neighborhood’ ‘All American’), Connie Britton and ‘The Motherhood,’ Wild about a New Season of ‘Harry’

Matt Roush
The season finales stack up, with NCIS closing its 22nd season and The Neighborhood signing off with two episodes. The CW‘s All American wraps its seventh season. Connie Britton hosts Hallmark Channel‘s transformational reality show The Motherhood. Jane Seymour returns as a private eye with a literary flair in the Irish mystery Harry Wild.

Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

NCIS

Season Finale

Team leader Alden Parker (Gary Cole) takes center stage as the durable crime drama wraps its 22nd season, when a connection is discovered between the Nexus cartel and his longtime adversary, Kansas City mob boss Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay). When stolen nuclear material is added to the intrigue, Parker is forced to make a risky alliance.

Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Cedric the Entertainer, and Marcel Spears in 'The Neighborhood' Season 7 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Neighborhood

Season Finale

It’s time for a block party when the domestic sitcom kicks off a two-part Season 7 finale with a joint graduation celebration for USC student Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) and his young neighbor Grover (Hank Greenspan). In the second episode, which was intended as a launching pad for a spinoff that the network ultimately passed on, the Butlers help Malcolm (Marcel Spears) prepare to leave the nest for a move across town to the very different neighborhood of Venice Beach. CBS has announced that Season 8 will be the final season.

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Antonio J Bell as Khalil in All American Season 7
Troy Harvey / The CW

All American

Season Finale

The big game is here! But in the Season 7 finale of the teen sports drama, Beverly Hills QB KJ (Nathaniel Logan McIntyre) gets news that risks emotionally sidelining him while leading his team against South Crenshaw. Elsewhere, a major opportunity leaves Amina (Alexis Chikaeze) unsure of what play to call.

Angela Rose, Connie Britton, Danielle Jones, Taryn Hicks, Destini Davis in Motherhood
Hallmark Media / Joshua Haines

The Motherhood

Series Premiere

The production company behind Queer Eye provides a lifeline to overwhelmed single moms in a transformational reality show, hosted by Friday Night Lights alum Connie Britton (also a single mom), that’s perfectly timed for the week leading up to Mother’s Day. Britton is joined by “The Neighbor Ladies,” an expert panel including home-design maven Angela Rose, style expert Taryn Hicks and positive parenting coach Destini Davis to help these supermoms train some of their energy on their own inner and outer selves.

Rohan Nedd and Jane Seymour in Harry Wild - Season 4, Episode 2
Szymon Lazewski / AcornTV

Harry Wild

Season Premiere

Jane Seymour’s joy is infectious as she solves crime with wit and flair as Irish private detective Harry Wild, whose former career as a literature professor often comes in handy. The fourth season jumps ahead a year, with her detective business booming alongside younger partner Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd), now eying a college degree. In back-to-back episodes, they tackle an unsettling serial-killer case in which coins are left in the victims’ mouths, then head to a spooky convent where nuns with a vow of silence are rattled after a suspicious suicide.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

  • American Idol (8/7c, ABC): Judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie pick the songs the Top 8 perform as America votes for the Top 6. With Jelly Roll as artist in residence, the judges get a save this week so a seventh singer can also move forward. On NBC‘s rival singing competition, The Voice (8/7c), the Playoffs continue, with Mega Mentors Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes.
  • The Playboy Murders (9/8c, Investigation Discovery): Former bunny Holly Madison hosts a third season of the true-crime docuseries that revisits darker chapters from the brand’s history. In the opener, a photographer is murdered after shooting the “Bunny of the Year” contest, sparking panic at the Suncoast Playboy Club. Followed by the series premiere of Toxic (10/9c), with cautionary tales of unhealthy relationships hosted by investigative journalist Elizabeth Chambers.
  • Yes, Chef! (10/9c, NBC): In the second episode of the entertaining cooking competition, two teams prepare five appetizers each to accompany host/judge Martha Stewart‘s celebrated roast chicken. The twist: the small bites must be prepared consecutively during a 45-minute window, meaning time management and trust are key.
  • Independent Lens (10/9c, PBS): The documentary “Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s” profiles three families affected by the scourge of Alzheimer’s disease when spouses and/or adult children take on the role of caregiver.
  • Britain and the Blitz (streaming on Netflix): Using archival footage and first-person accounts, a documentary relives the harrowing period during WWII when Britain was under siege by the German blitzkrieg.

All American

NCIS

The Motherhood

The Neighborhood




