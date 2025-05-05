Finales (‘NCIS,’ ‘Neighborhood’ ‘All American’), Connie Britton and ‘The Motherhood,’ Wild about a New Season of ‘Harry’

Sonja Flemming / CBS

NCIS

Season Finale 9/8c

Team leader Alden Parker (Gary Cole) takes center stage as the durable crime drama wraps its 22nd season, when a connection is discovered between the Nexus cartel and his longtime adversary, Kansas City mob boss Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay). When stolen nuclear material is added to the intrigue, Parker is forced to make a risky alliance.

The Neighborhood

Season Finale 8/7c

It’s time for a block party when the domestic sitcom kicks off a two-part Season 7 finale with a joint graduation celebration for USC student Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) and his young neighbor Grover (Hank Greenspan). In the second episode, which was intended as a launching pad for a spinoff that the network ultimately passed on, the Butlers help Malcolm (Marcel Spears) prepare to leave the nest for a move across town to the very different neighborhood of Venice Beach. CBS has announced that Season 8 will be the final season.

All American

Season Finale 9/8c

The big game is here! But in the Season 7 finale of the teen sports drama, Beverly Hills QB KJ (Nathaniel Logan McIntyre) gets news that risks emotionally sidelining him while leading his team against South Crenshaw. Elsewhere, a major opportunity leaves Amina (Alexis Chikaeze) unsure of what play to call.

The Motherhood

Series Premiere 8/7c

The production company behind Queer Eye provides a lifeline to overwhelmed single moms in a transformational reality show, hosted by Friday Night Lights alum Connie Britton (also a single mom), that’s perfectly timed for the week leading up to Mother’s Day. Britton is joined by “The Neighbor Ladies,” an expert panel including home-design maven Angela Rose, style expert Taryn Hicks and positive parenting coach Destini Davis to help these supermoms train some of their energy on their own inner and outer selves.

Harry Wild

Season Premiere

Jane Seymour’s joy is infectious as she solves crime with wit and flair as Irish private detective Harry Wild, whose former career as a literature professor often comes in handy. The fourth season jumps ahead a year, with her detective business booming alongside younger partner Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd), now eying a college degree. In back-to-back episodes, they tackle an unsettling serial-killer case in which coins are left in the victims’ mouths, then head to a spooky convent where nuns with a vow of silence are rattled after a suspicious suicide.

