Daniel Ezra Not Returning to ‘All American’ as Series Regular For Season 7

Daniel Ezra‘s run as a full-time cast member on The CW’s All American is coming to an end, as he won’t be returning for Season 7 as a series regular.

As reported by Deadline, Ezra, who has played Spencer James on the hit sports drama for the past six years, will wrap up his time as a regular cast member in the last two episodes of the currently airing sixth season. However, the outlet notes he is still expected to make guest appearances.

This season has seen Ezra’s Spencer looking to the future with his hopes pinned on a career in the NFL. In Monday’s (June 24) episode, Spencer was finally drafted into the NFL after previously not being selected in the first round of the draft. The episode ended with a flash-forward, showing Spencer playing in the Super Bowl and proposing to Olivia (Samantha Logan).

The last two episodes of the season will see Spencer and Olivia planning their wedding, officially tying the knot on Spencer’s story.

According to Deadline, Ezra’s exit as a series regular is not due to budget cuts but instead a creative decision made by Ezra and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll before the start of Season 6.

“After making the difficult decision to leave All American, my sole focus became completing the journey of the most life-affirming character I’ve ever played in the manner he deserves,” Ezra told the publication.

He continued, “Thanks to Nkechi and the writers, I got my wish. Season six is ‘Spencer’s goodbye.’ I’ll miss him. I’ll miss our cast and crew. I hope it’s been as fun to watch him as it has been to play him.”

Ezra has been a main cast member on All American since the show premiered on October 10, 2018. In recent seasons, he’s even directed several episodes, including May’s 100th episode milestone.

“Partnering with Daniel Ezra over the last six seasons to bring Spencer’s story to life has been such an amazing, fulfilling, experience,” Okoro Carroll said. “Daniel truly is a gift and brought so much to the character on and off the field.”

She added, “And while Spencer has achieved his NFL dreams, I’m grateful Daniel will still remain an important part of this family, both in front of and behind the camera as we step into a new, exciting chapter of All American.”