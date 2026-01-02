‘Law & Order: SVU’: Sean Patrick Thomas to Guest Star in Season 27 (PHOTO)

What To Know Sean Patrick Thomas will guest star in an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

The series returns from its winter hiatus on January 8 with a two-hour crossover event with Law & Order.

Here’s some fun casting for Law & Order: SVU Season 27: The NBC drama is getting a visit from a Save the Last Dance star.

TV Insider has confirmed that Sean Patrick Thomas will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of the series, which returns with the rest of its current 27th season on Thursday, January 8, at 9/8c. No character or episode details, including an air date, are available just yet. See a photo of him filming on set in December below.

Law & Order: SVU went into its winter hiatus with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) facing off against Chief Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni) over how she’s running her squad. According to Tynan, she doesn’t understand the chain of command, while as Benson sees it, “My job is to help victims, end of story.” Tynan disagreed and even told her she was questioning her supervision. Benson just wanted her to stay out of her way, but Tynan warned her, “That is not how this works.”

Now, the series will return with a crossover with Law & Order, which sees Benson and Lieutenant Jessica Brady’s (Maura Tierney) squads teaming up and in serious danger. It begins with a disappearance that leads to a murder investigation. The two-hour event will air back-to-back on January 8, beginning at 8/7c.

Sean Patrick Thomas isn’t the only guest star to look forward to on Law & Order: SVU in 2026. Ethan Cutkosky is returning as psychopathic murderer Henry Mesner for his third episode, after debuting in Season 14 then returning in Season 22. He was last seen back in prison. Further details, including an air date, for his next episode have yet to be revealed.

Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU Crossover Event, Thursday, January 8, 8/7c, NBC

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC