What To Know Morgan kisses a coworker in the latest episode of High Potential. Does that mean a romance is on the horizon?

Why the latest twist could spell danger for the LAPD consultant.

As High Potential nears its Season 2 ending, the series is delivering a major twist, as Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) shared an intimate moment with one of her coworkers. Fair warning that there are spoilers for High Potential Season 2 Episode 17 ahead!

In the episode “Second Sunday,” viewers were offered more insight into Captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey), who raised suspicions surrounding his potential involvement in his father Nick Sr.’s (Clancy Brown) crooked practices. When Morgan noticed that he’d been keeping tabs on robberies, it concerned the LAPD consultant, as she wondered whether that linked him to a recent robbery and the main crime at the center of this episode.

It turned out that the crew who committed the robbery was responsible for having shot Wagner’s former colleague and real-life fiancée, causing her death. Determined to help bring these criminals to justice, Morgan and the team rallied to catch the robbers and provide Wagner with that peace of mind.

Amid the investigation and Morgan’s understanding, Wagner made a move to kiss her at his home after she helped him there following a few drinks. Morgan refused the contact, and Wagner respected that, having misread the situation.

The spark didn’t go away, though, and Morgan gets quite emotional over the case, witnessing Wagner’s inner turmoil after capturing his late fiancée’s killer. It turned out that it was a tipping point for Morgan as she met the Captain in the elevator on her way home, as she exited the police station.

Without looking at Wagner, she asks how he is doing, before they share a glance and he goes in for a kiss that is arguably one of the show’s steamiest to date. As fans have been teased with the will-they-won’t-they vibes between Morgan and her partner Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), it seems like a new romance is on the horizon instead.

But could it be short-lived? Morgan still doesn’t know about the involvement Wagner’s father has with Willa Quinn (Jennifer Jason Leigh), who is directly tied to the disappearance of her ex, Roman. Will we get some answers? Stay tuned and let us know who you think Morgan should end up with in our poll below.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC