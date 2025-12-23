‘The View’: Exactly How Many Liberal & Conservative Guests Did Show Have in 2025?

What To Know A Media Research Center study found that The View hosted 128 liberal guests and only two conservatives in 2025, highlighting a significant political imbalance.

The study only counted guests who expressed political views on the show, with prominent Democrats frequently appearing and conservatives rarely featured.

Critics argue that The View‘s lack of conservative voices undermines its credibility as a news program and suggest it should be reclassified as entertainment.

The View, which aired its final episode of 2025 last Friday (December 19), welcomed 341 guests this year, but there was a significant disparity between liberal and conservative guests.

According to a new study by conservative content analysis and media watchdog Media Research Center (MRC), The View interviewed 128 liberal guests in 2025, including 25 Democratic politicians. In comparison, the daytime talk show only spoke with two conservatives the entire year.

MRC associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro told Fox News Digital that the show’s “noticeable lack of right-leaning guests” is like its search for someone to fill the “conservative seat,” adding, “They don’t want to have anyone on the show who’s going to lead to embarrassing moments of their leftist cast members.”

The study counted only those who expressed liberal or conservative views during the show. If a guest didn’t discuss politics during their appearance, they were not included in the count, even if they’d made their views clear outside the show, like Robert De Niro, who has frequently spoken out about President Trump.

Several prominent Democrats appeared on The View this year, including former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and then-mayoral candidates Zohan Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo.

The two conservative guests were counted as Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, who is married to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

However, Fondacaro said Hines barely counted as she has “left-wing politics” but was forced to defend her husband’s and the Trump administration’s policies while on the show.

As for Greene, he added, “They only had [her] on because she was being a headache for Congressional Republican leadership during the government shutdown. The cast also tried to recruit her to become a Democrat.”

Greene, who had a public falling out with Trump in November, is set to appear on The View again on January 7, 2025.

Following the study’s results, MRC President David Bozell told Fox News Digital that The View shouldn’t be considered a news program. “The View should be renamed ‘The Cackle’ and eliminated from the ABC News Division and placed in the comedy line up with a warning label, ‘This show is for non-entertainment purposes only,'” he stated.