Guy Fieri and his family will celebrate an important milestone on June 14 when the Food Network’s star’s eldest son marries Tara Bernstein in California. Unfortunately, there will be at least one very important person missing from the nuptials.

On February 19, 2011, the Fieri family went through an immense tragedy when Guy’s sister, Morgan Fieri, died at just 38 years old. In the years since, Guy has publicly honored his sister, and even revealed that he has a special memorial in his home that’s dedicated to her. Scroll down to learn more about what happened.

How did Guy Fieri’s sister die?

Morgan died from metastatic melanoma. As a child, Morgan had a Wilms tumor, the most common form of kidney cancer in for children. Her melanoma was a derivative of this tumor.

Guy called Morgan’s cancer battle “the worst thing” on In Depth With Graham Bessinger in 2024. “Her strength, knowing that she was dying and knowing that she was leaving her kid and knowing that it was happening, I just watched…” Guy recalled. “I mean, I don’t know what you look like when you’re a general in the face of battle and they’re attacking … this woman was just steadfast, stuck through it, and held on. It was pretty amazing.”

Did Guy Fieri’s sister have kids?

Yes, Morgan had one son named Jules who was just 11 years old when she died. Following her death, Guy and his wife, Lori Fieri, helped raise Jules, along with their own two sons, Hunter and Ryder Fieri.

Before Guy and Lori became Jules’ legal guardians, there was a custody battle between the boy’s father and Morgan’s parents. It’s unclear if he still has a relationship with his biological father today.

“In my opinion, Jules is my son,” Guy said in the Bessinger interview. “I mean, that’s as close as I can say it.”

In May, Jules received his master of science in legal studies from Loyola Marymount University’s Loyola Law School. Guy was there to celebrate the occasion at Jules’ graduation ceremony.

“I could not be more proud of my nephew, @jfieri,” he wrote on Instagram. “He has worked full time as an agent in the music industry while attending law school at night for the last 2 years. Wow! Hard work, dedication, perseverance and determination are just few words that represent my amazing nephew.”