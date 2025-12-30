‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Calls Win a’ Christmas Miracle’ After Contestant Has Close Call

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey said the contestant’s win was a “Christmas miracle” after a close call on Cliff Hangers. The contestant won a trip after only being two numbers away from losing.

Paul Allen, from Huntington Beach, California, came to the podium during the fourth item up for bid on December 24. However, he did not win until the sixth item up for bid, which was hockey gear that included two pairs of figure skates and two pairs of hockey skates, gloves, pants, helmets, and pads. Allen won the items when he bid $1,301, just $1 above his opponent, Shannon. The actual retail price was $1,626.

Allen came to the stage to play a Christmas version of Cliff Hangers for the chance to win a trip to Finland. The yodel guy rode a reindeer instead of just climbing up the mountain.

Allen had to try to guess the prices of items in front of him. He only had $25 to work with. If he went over that, he wouldn’t win the trip.

First, the game show contestant had to guess the price of a silicone measuring cup in the shape of a penguin. He guessed $15 and was exact on the price, so the yodel guy did not move up the mountain.

However, for the next two items, he wasn’t so lucky. For the Christmas tree Advent calendar, Allen guessed $25. The actual price was $33, so he moved up eight spaces.

For the final item, a lantern, Allen guessed $35. With only $17 and 17 spaces left to spare, Allen had to be close to the price. The yodel guy stopped at 23, which made the lantern $50. Since the yodel guy had two spaces left and didn’t fall off, Allen won the trip.

Allen screamed after winning and ran over to model Rachel Reynolds. “That was cutting it close!” she said.

“A Christmas miracle!” Carey declared.

“It’s a Christmas miracle! Paul missed the edge of the mountain by $2, and now he’s going to Finland!” a YouTube user wrote.

“Close Calls, Narrow Escapes, Spilt Second Decisions, and a Trip to Finland. A combination that will make you say…WHEW!!!!” another commented.

“What a close one for cliff and Paul just two dollars away from losing,” a third added.

Ultimately, Allen spun a 40 on the Showcase Showdown wheel. However, his opponent, Gregory, spun an 80, which meant he advanced to the Showcase.