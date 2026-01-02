Is Harlan Coben’s ‘Run Away’ Returning for Season 2?

The new year on streaming started with a cozy new mystery thriller series from the mind of Harlan Coben, when Run Away premiered on Netflix on January 1. The eight-part series followed a man in his desperate (and, it turned out, deadly) search for his missing daughter.

Though the series answered many questions it posed at the start, it ended on a question mark as to how the characters would cope with everything that happened. So, will Run Away return for Season 2? Here’s what we know.

Is Harlan Coben’s Run Away renewed for Season 2?

At this time, no. The series, like many other Netflix adaptations of the bestselling author’s books, is based on a standalone novel of the same name and is intended to be a one-off miniseries. The events of the show closely followed those of the book, including the ending, and there is no written sequel to Run Away at this time. In the world of show business, though, you never say never!

What will Harlan Coben’s Run Away Season 2 be about?

Since the series isn’t renewed for Season 2 yet, and there’s no second book plot upon which a hypothetical Season 2 could be based, it’s unclear what it would be about. However, there are several loose ends left open in the story in Run Away that a follow-up season could branch off of.

This requires a discussion of Run Away finale spoilers, so stop here if you haven’t watched it through just yet….

For those who have seen it, though, you’ll know that the ending reveals that Simon (James Nesbitt) and his daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange) decide to keep a very dark secret from Ingrid (Minnie Driver) after discovering that her murder victim Aaron Corvall (Thomas Flynn) was actually her biological son from her younger years in the Shining Truth cult. The final shot shows that Simon, at least, doesn’t seem to take much pleasure in that arrangement, despite finally having his family back together again as he wanted so badly.

Speaking of that religious group, even though its trio of leaders got arrested and charged in connection with the series of murders at the center of Run Away, the defector Sister Adiona indicated that the movement will still go on, as she intended to return to the group despite leaving it to save her own biological son from being murdered by its leaders’ hitmen. What will become of the Shining Truth, and who will step in to lead these people? It’s an open-ended question.

Also still unclear is what will become of DS Isaac Fagbenle (Alfred Enoch) and his far more intuitive partner DC Ruby Todd (Amy Gledhill). Throughout the investigation into Paige’s disappearance and the Shining Truth cult-related murders, they kept their romantic relationship a secret from their colleagues. They also quietly struggled after Isaac decided to protect his former neighbor, Cornelius (Lucian Msamati), from suspicion in the shooting of the drug dealer, Luther, which Ruby did not approve of. Will their working and romantic relationship continue through the next big crime spree? And will he ever start trusting her spot-on instincts instead of his own? Wouldn’t we all like to know?

Harlan Coben’s Run Away, Netflix