A new Harlan Coben story is heading to Netflix with the upcoming series Run Away, as the streamer unveiled the full-length trailer for the new show.

We also have the premiere date, cast, photos, and more for the limited series in addition to the new trailer, which offers an exciting glimpse at the story ahead. Scroll down for a closer look as we break down everything you need to know about Run Away before it arrives on Netflix, and stay tuned for any updates in the weeks ahead.

When does Run Away premiere?

Run Away will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, January 1, 2026, with all eight episodes of the limited series. Get ready to kick off your new year with a little excitement.

Does Run Away have a trailer?

Yes, Run Away‘s trailer has officially been unveiled by Netflix. It teases an intense and deadly mystery revolving around a missing person’s case and a father’s search for answers. Is everything as it appears, or is something darker at play? That’s for viewers to uncover as they tune in. Check it out below:

Who stars in Run Away?

Run Away‘s cast includes James Nesbitt as Simon Greene, Ruth Jones as Elena Ravenscroft, Minnie Driver as Ingrid Greene, Alfred Enoch as Isaac Fagbenle, Lucian Msamati as Cornelius Faber, Jon Pointing as Ash, Ellie de Lange as Paige Greene, Adrian Greensmith as Sam Greene, Ellie Henry as Anya Greene, Tracy-Ann Oberman as Jessica Kinberg, Annette Badland as Lou, Ingrid Oliver as Yvonne, Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Dee Dee, Finty Williams as Enid Corval, Joe McGann as Wiley Corval, and Amy Gledhill as Ruby Todd.

What is Run Away about?

Run Away follows Simon, a man who had the perfect life: a loving wife and kids, a great job, and a beautiful home. When his eldest daughter Paige ran away, though, everything fell apart. When Simon finds Paige, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his daughter home, but it turns out that she’s not alone, and things get violent. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, forcing him to plunge into a dangerous underworld in order to find her, revealing secrets that could tear his family apart along the way.

Run Away is the latest title from bestselling author Harlan Coben to get the Netflix treatment, following adaptations like Missing You, Fool Me Once, Gone For Good, The Stranger, Stay Close, The Innocent, Hold Tight, The Woods, and Safe. Upcoming adaptations include Caught, Just One Look, and I Will Find You. Just like with previous adaptations, Run Away will relocate the story from the United States to the U.K. Filming took place in and around Manchester and the North West of England.

Who made Run Away?

Run Away is produced by Quay Street Productions, which is a part of ITV Studios. Harlan Coben serves as an executive producer on the show alongside Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, Danny Brocklehurst, and Nimer Rashed.

Run Away, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 1, 2026, Netflix