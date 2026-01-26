‘Building Outside the Lines’ Duo Celebrate Response From Families for Hit Renovation Series

What To Know Jared “Cappie” Cap and his stepdaughter Alex star in the Magnolia Network renovation series Building Outside the Lines.

The duo transforms everyday spaces into imaginative spaces.

The show has resonated with viewers, especially stepparents and stepchildren, for its positive representation of blended family teamwork and relationships.

The father-stepdaughter renovation team of Jared “Cappie” Cap and Alex (above) truly define the mantra teamwork makes the dream work. Toiling together and combining creativity with experience, the duo help transform everyday pieces of property into beautiful fantasy havens—and with their hit renovation series on Magnolia Network, Building Outside the Lines, now in its third season, they’ve seen firsthand how their work has made an impact.

“We love the response from families, especially from stepparents and stepchildren,” Cappie and Alex tell us. “It’s been heartwarming to hear how they love the representation of healthy stepparent relationships on our show.”

So far, renovations that the two have undertaken have included rehabbing a “sailboat sanctuary” (where a landlocked boat is converted into a lounge), transforming a 120-year-old building into a goat milk product shop, revamping a 120-year-old establishment, a granary, into a hot tub oasis, and reshaping a motel into a comfortable family retreat. In an upcoming episode, Cappie and Alex travel to the Midwest, where they’re excited to show off the remote ranch life of South Dakota — and how they fare while working on it.

“This project was definitely one of the most remote we’ve ever done,” the duo shares. “We can’t wait for the audience to live on the ranch with us for an episode.”

As viewers have seen, from sailboats to greenhouses, no structure is too small or off limits. But they’ve still come across surprises that even their hardest projects couldn’t prepare them for. “The finale of Season 3 was definitely the biggest lift for us as a team,” they tease. “We can’t wait for the world to see our hard work, and we hope it looks as good on camera as it does in real life!”

Building Outside the Lines, Thursdays, 8/7c, Magnolia Network