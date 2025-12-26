Magnolia Network: ‘Home Reimagined,’ ‘Maine Cabin Masters’ & ‘Building Outside the Lines’ First Looks (VIDEO)

The Magnolia Network is bringing a bevy of new premieres over the next week, including the series debut of Home Reimagined and new seasons of Maine Cabin Masters and Building Outside the Lines, and TV Insider has exclusive first-look videos from each of them.

Home Reimagined Season 1

First, Home Reimagined, a new series which is hosted by Vern Yip, debuts on the network on Saturday, December 27, at 1/12c on the network (streaming next-day on Discovery+ and HBO Max). The logline for the series tells us, “Host and designer Vern Yip travels across the country to mentor brave renovators who have taken on the task of converting unusual commercial and industrial spaces into one-of-a-kind family homes.”

The first episode, called “1894 Brewery in Montana,” finds the host helping a couple transform an old brick brewery into a forever home. Other locales the show will work on include a schoolhouse, a barn, and an abandoned church, among others.

Take a look at what’s ahead with this new series in the video below.

Maine Cabin Masters Season 16

Then, a new season of Maine Cabin Masters arrives on Monday, December 29 at 9/8c, featuring Chase Morrill, Ashley Morrill-Eldridge, and Ryan Eldridge rebuilding cabins in — you guessed it — Maine.

The premiere is a two-parter, “Off Grid in the North Woods,” and finds the Cabin Masters heading deep into the woods for a major renovation project. The season will also see the team head out to help with renovations on a lakeside camp, a modular build, a DIY project-gone-wrong, a camp storm recovery, and more.

Check out a first clip of the action ahead in this brand-new series below.

Building Outside the Lines Season 3

Then, another season of Building Outside the Lines kicks off on Tuesday, December 30 at 8/7c (next-day on Discovery+ and HBO Max), featuring builder Jared “Cappie” Capp transforming random objects into new structures alongside his teenage daughter.

Episode 1 of the new season, “Secluded Sailboat Sanctuary,” finds them turning a sailboat in South Dakota into an oasis with a three-sided dry dock for their clients. Other objects being transformed will include a granary, an orchard, and a shipping container, among others.

Check out a sneak peek of the Season 3 rebuilds ahead right here.

Home Reimagined, Series Premiere, December 27, 1/12c, Magnolia Network

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 16 Premiere, December 29, 9/8c, Magnolia Network

Building Outside the Lines, Season 3 Premiere, December 30, 8/7c, Magnolia Network