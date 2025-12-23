‘The Price Is Right’ Models Alexis Gaube & Amber Lancaster Dance In Their Dressing Room In Bathrobes

What To Know Models from The Price Is Right shared a behind-the-scenes.

The video featured the group performing choreographed moves to “Sexy Can I” by Ray J.

The models have wrapped filming for the season.

The Price Is Right models have shown off their moves in a recent video. Alexis Gaube and Amber Lancaster danced with their glam squad in their dressing room, wearing only bathrobes.

“Glam Crew? Dance Crew? We do it All… @corygirldoeshair @ysloza @janbping @kdestyle #bts,” Gaube shared on Instagram on December 15. “Not just a glam squad.”

Both Gaube and Lancaster had their hair curled and their makeup done for filming. Gaube wore a brown bathrobe with slippers, and Lancaster wore a light blue bathrobe with slippers. The models typically share behind-the-scenes videos of themselves on set on social media, but they are typically already fully dressed.

Behind them were racks of clothes and shelves of shoes that they could pick from to wear for the game show.

The six women danced to “Sexy Can I” by Ray J featuring Yung Berg. They stood in two lines with the model in the front. The women faced sideways and did a step-touch front and backwards.

They then pumped their chest twice, stepping forward and back again. Gaube and Lancaster switched lines, now putting their glam team in the front.

The models and stylists then switched back and moved their hands back and forth in front of them. The women then did various poses as the video ended.

“So fun! Gonna miss these days for a while 🥲,” Amber Lancaster commented on the post. The models have finished filming for the season and won’t reunite on the stage until the summer.

The other women in the video were their stylist, Yuri, hairstylist, Cory, makeup artist and hairstylist Jan Ping, and stylist Kate Ehrlich. They dress and make up all of the models on the show — Gaube, Lancaster, Devin Goda, Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbalaez, and James O’Halloran.