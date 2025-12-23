‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Kicks ‘Penguin’ After Show Mishap

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey kicked a fake penguin on stage after the game show suffered a mishap. This happened after a contestant won a backyard set.

The game show celebrated Christmas early on December 22 and gave away amazing prizes. With that also comes Christmas and winter decorations on set. This part of the set included gifts, fake penguins, trees, and reindeer.

Deborah, from Nashville, Tennessee, came up to the podium on the first item up for bid, but didn’t win until the fourth. The items were outdoor Christmas decorations, which included a 4.8-foot nutcracker statue, a 6.5-foot three-piece digital deer, 52-inch fabric mesh candy canes, and two LED metal lampposts.

She did not have the highest bid, but she did have the bid closest without going over. The Price Is Right contestant bid $1,000 on the $1,363 set and won the prizes, plus got to come to the stage to play a game to win even more.

Deborah would be spending a lot of time outside because she played Push Over for a Zuo Mod patio set with a love seat and accent chair, the Woodhaven 17-piece fireset table, and a 55-inch outdoor 4k smart television.

The way Push Over works is that there are nine numbers on a ledge. The contestant has to push the numbers until the price of the item(s) is revealed.

If they get the price right, they win the prize. If they don’t, they walk away with nothing. But contestants have to be careful and think hard about it because once a number is pushed off to the side, it won’t come back.

Deborah decided to knock one number off and make the price $7,169. She was correct and won the patio set.

As Drew Carey walked to the contestant to shake her hand, he knocked over a fake penguin. “Congratulations! Whoops!” he said, once he realized his mistake.

The host kicked the penguin to the side with a smirk. “Nothing to see here,” Carey said.

He chuckled and looked back at the penguin as he gave the outro for the commercial.

Deborah didn’t see the mishap, too excited with her prize. She continued her excitement as she spun a .90 on the Showcase Showdown and advanced to the Showcase.

She bid $33,000 on a Diamond and Sapphire Jewelry Collection, a trip to Alaska, and a 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1LT. The actual price was $38,673, which gave her a difference of $5,673.

Deborah did not win as her opponent, Sarah, was only $2,451 away from the actual price. Deborah left with $8,531 worth of prizes.