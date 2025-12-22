What To Know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a “deeply personal” and satirical reflection on 2025 in a speech to air Christmas Day.

Jimmy Kimmel has undoubtedly had a memorable year, and he is set to finish it off with a “deeply personal” message to be broadcast on Christmas Day in the United Kingdom.

The late-night host will deliver Channel 4’s annual Alternative Christmas Message, the long-running counter-programming speech that airs in opposition to the BBC’s traditional Royal Christmas message. Kimmel is expected to reflect on 2025 in a “deeply personal” and “characteristically jovial” Christmas message.

While exact details of Kimmel’s message are being kept under wraps, Deadline reports the talk show host is expected to say, “From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year.”

“Donald Trump’s return to the White House and wide-ranging impact on the world has been the story of 2025, and it would be hard to think of a better person to address it than Jimmy Kimmel, who has found himself on the frontline of America’s battle over free speech,” a Channel 4 spokesperson told the outlet.

Kimmel will reflect on his own battles with the Trump administration, including his brief suspension from ABC over comments he made regarding the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In September, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was temporarily pulled from the air after FCC chair Brendan Carr issued thinly veiled threats, prompting certain affiliates to refuse to broadcast the show. While Trump celebrated the decision, others criticized ABC for censoring free speech; the suspension was lifted less than a week later.

Kimmel touched on this “strange year” in his final episode of 2025 last week. “It’s been a hard year; we’ve had some lows, we’ve had some highs. For me, maybe more than any year in my life,” he said, choking back tears. “On behalf of all of us at the show, I want to say that we appreciate your support, your enthusiasm. But not just for watching, this year you literally pulled us out of a hole, and we cannot thank you enough, personally.”

Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message has been airing since 1993, with previous topical presenters including iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot, Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Ali G, whistleblower Edward Snowden, President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and comedian and actor Stephen Fry.