Jimmy Kimmel Mercilessly Mocks Trump’s TV Address to the Nation

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel used his December 17 opening monologue to mock Donald Trump for bragging about himself in an address to the nation earlier that night.

Trump’s speech interrupted primetime programming, including season finales of Survivor and The Floor, for 20 minutes.

Kimmel also poked fun at the president’s newest addition to the White House: plaques about former presidents that he wrote himself.

Just hours after Donald Trump addressed the nation in a 20-minute speech where he bragged about the first year of his second term, Jimmy Kimmel roasted the president in his Wednesday, December 17, monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“You probably don’t know this because you’re here, but at home, we had a surprise primetime episode of The Worst Wing tonight on every channel,” Kimmel told his audience. “Yesterday, the president announced he’d be giving an impromptu liarside chat tonight in the middle of the finales of Survivor and The Floor. He interrupted them. It’s weird to think that if a couple of states had gone the other way, he’d be hosting one of those shows. Trump shouldn’t be preempting The Floor, he should be mopping it.”

Kimmel went on to read Trump’s December 16 Truth Social post, where he announced that he would be giving the speech. He pointed out that the message concluded with “the best is yet to come,” noting, “I agree, the Epstein files are due on Friday!”

The late-night host continued, “The speech tonight was taking the stand in his own defense. It was opening statements. It really is amazing that this fool is president.”

Kimmel then went on to discuss another new change Trump recently made to the White House: plaques about all of the past presidents. “If he’d been convicted, Trump would have faced nine years behind bars, but instead of the big house, he’s been redecorating the White House,” he began.

Before reading some of the plaques, including Joe Biden‘s, which said, “Sleepy Joe was by far the worst president in American history. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our nation to the brink of destruction,” Kimmel made sure to point out, “These are real. We didn’t alter these. This is what our president is doing.”

He concluded the segment by adding, “What a sad individual. He knows, deep down in the pit where his soul should be, in that pot where the fried chicken and off-brand Sudafed piles up, he knows the world is laughing at him and his brain and face are like a creamsicle melting on the sidewalk. … Can we please put this man in a home before he completely destroys the one he’s in now?”

